Villainous D&D subclasses revealed in the latest Unearthed Arcana

It's that time of the year again for Dungeons and Dragons, as new subclasses are revealed for Unearthed Arcana. With D&D's popularity, the game has never had a shortage of homebrew classes and subclasses. Some of these homebrews even get a shoutout from Wizards of the Coast, such as Matt Mercer's Blood Hunter. Still, there's always excitement for official releases, and these options are particularly dastardly.

Four DnD classes get new toys to play with, each built around powers a Big Bad would be proud of. The Pestilence Domain for Cleric is exactly what you'd think (and smell). Their kit focuses on dealing Poison and Necrotic damage, which means damage-over-time galore that ignores resistances. Putrid powers include virus bombs that trigger upon a creature's defeat, and shapeshifting into a swarm of vermin.

From creepy crawlies comes kaiju catastrophe, courtesy of the Circle of the Titan for Druid. For players who've always wanted to roleplay as a Godzilla druid, this is absolutely the class for them. Titan Form lets these druids Wild Shape into Behemoth, Leviathan or Insectoids. With more levels comes more size, reaching Gargantuan size at 14th level, every form packed with devastating attacks.

The hellish realms have no shortage of vicious fighters, but the Hell Knight for Fighter is especially violent. They are armed with Hellfire weapons that deal infernal wounds that fester in flames. Just across the pond of tortured souls is Demon Sorcery for Sorcerer, casters with abyssal blood coursing through their veins. Their kit focuses on chaos magic, locking down foes in webs one turn, then driving them into madness next.

From the four subclasses, my personal favorite is the Circle of the Titan. Nature's fury personified just looks so much cooler in kaiju form, and I love that it's not just damage-focused. On the other end, Hell Knight desperately needs a rework. Their core feature, Infernal Wounds, is undertuned as hell, and needs more damage or more versatility.

You can read more about these subclasses on the official UA document here.

If you're looking for official D&D releases, the DnD release schedule guide has you covered. In the meantime, chat with us about these Unearthed Arcana over at the Wargamer Discord.