This new games console is getting a D&D virtual tabletop, and I'm totally taking the credit

Board, a touch screen games console with board game pieces, has announced a VTT for Dungeons and Dragons and other TTRPGs coming this year.

A Wizkids miniature of a Gazer, a floating head with one main eye and four tentacles ending in eyes, being placed onto the screen of the Board games console
Timothy Linward Avatar

Updated:

Board Dungeons and Dragons 

Last week I published my review of Board, an unusual new games console that combines a massive 24" touchscreen with physical playing pieces, and one of my key recommendations for the developers was to get a virtual tabletop for D&D and other TTRPGs onto the system as soon as possible. Now the team at Board has announced its lineup of new games and expansions for 2026, and lo and behold, a virtual tabletop system is right there on the list.

For those without the time to read my review, the Board is a very new and very odd piece of gaming hardware. Released in November in the USA, it's a giant chunky tablet, like a smart TV lying flat on its back. As well as a regular touch interface, you can interact with it using physical playing pieces, which have conductive glyphs printed into their base that let the system identify them and track their movement and orientation. The overall effect is very social - a games console that multiple players interact with around a table, like a board game, not all looking up at a screen.

Putting a virtual tabletop onto this system feels like a complete no-brainer. There are already gamers who use projectors or smart TVs laid out flat to use the animated battlefields from Roll20 into their in-person D&D games. Enabling the browser versions of existing VTTs to run on Board would simply open up that option to anyone who has already the console.

But it seems like there's more in the works than that, since the Board website says you'll be able to "Use your own maps with Board's piece tracking built in". The team hasn't specified how that will be realised or what it will allow, so what follows is my speculation. Board detects and identifies pieces by reading a unique conductive glyph in their base. So a pack of glyph-enhanced base converters that you could pop around the bases of your DnD minis would let you sync them up with the Board. That would then let the VTT react to the miniatures as you move them across it; for example, revealing the fog of war, spreading light around the characters, triggering traps, and so on.

The words "Board Virtual Tabletop" superimposed on a sketch of a map of a grassy environment.

While I'm sure that many smart nerds have suggested a Board VTT, I find it a lot more edifying to assume that the designers hurriedly added one to their 2026 plans after reading my review - and the only image of it above does look like it's a preliminary concept sketch. I've contacted Board to ask for more information about the VTT, and for confirmation that I am, in fact, the source of this brilliant idea. I'm sure they'll write back any day now.

If you'd like to learn more about my experiences with the Board - or have made your own custom VTT hardware - come and chat in the Wargamer Discord community. For a regular roundup of news and features from the team, make sure you sign up to the Wargamer newsletter.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.