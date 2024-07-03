DnD virtual tabletop Roll20 warns of data breach

Popular virtual tabletop Roll20 has warned its users that their personal data may have been leaked. On July 2, the platform sent out an email to all users of the platform explaining that information, including their full names, IP addresses, and the last four digits of their credit cards, may have been compromised.

Roll20 says it discovered “unauthorized access” to an administrative account on June 29. Apparently it became aware of the breach at 6:30 PT and had blocked access to the account an hour later.

According to the warning email, Roll20 says it has “no reason to believe that your personal information has been misused” and that it’s notifying users “out of an abundance of caution”.

It adds that other sensitive data, such as passwords, addresses, or credit card numbers, was not similarly compromised – because Roll20 doesn’t store payment information or passwords.

Roll20 has also promised “an action plan to further enhance the security of our administrative tools going forward.”

“We truly regret that this incident occurred on our watch,” Riley Dutton, Roll20 founder tells Wargamer.

“Although we have no evidence that any of the data is being misused, and no passwords or card numbers were exposed, we believe in the importance of being transparent with our users about any potential exposure of their personal information.”

If you use this virtual tabletop and are concerned about what data may have been leaked, you can open a ticket on Roll20’s help page to ask questions or see the specifics.

Roll20 has long been one of our favorite VTTs, and it’s only been getting better in the last few years, from a modern overhaul currently in Beta, to pairing with one of the best DnD map makers, not to mention Discord and Demiplane. However, Wizards of the Coast is now working on its own competitor, Maps, and its approachability has us sitting up and taking notice.

