Make Wild Magic in DnD even wilder with this third-party expansion!

The sorcerer class of Dungeons and Dragons has rightfully reaped its reputation of being spell slot guzzling prodigies. But with the latent pool of power sometimes come pure chaos, and the Wild Magic sorcerer embodies that. The bigger the spell, the more drastic the side effects might be for these daredevil casters. So why should they have all the fun?

Indie publisher Speaks and Spells recently revealed Wild Magic Reimagined. Made to work with modern DnD books (be it 5e or Tales of the Valiant), the third party expansion aims to bring wild magic to everything and everyone. Ever felt that Artificers need more consequences for their wild experiments? Think that Paladin's "blessed" axe should be a tiny bit more unstable, given it was pulled out of an ancient treebeard? This book handles all that and more.

Wild Magic Reimagined adds 700 Wild Magic Effects, each of which include positive, neutral and negative variants. These can then be added to literally anything in your game. Plus, wild magic doesn't have to be triggered by simply casting spells. It can be activated on the whims of whatever the DM wants. Speaking a mysterious being's true name or accidentally dropping it on your toes, it doesn't matter, you've got a magical problem on your lap.

But it's not all fun and games. Tarot-sized Wild Magic Calamities are the nuclear side effects of wild magic. With a roll of a dice, the party must then face a surge of wild magic so vast it shakes the very world. It could open the gate to Hell itself, or rip the fabric of time and space. These are a great way to make a typically silly wild magic table a genuine narrative threat.

Finally, new Wild Magic subclasses add more mechanical flavor to the caster classes. This is my favorite addition, because the wildest thing to me about wild magic was that only sorcerers got to be irresponsible. How many apocalyptic events are at the hands of a Wizard who dabbled a bit too much with chaos, or a Warlock who made one too many deals? These let me roleplay such characters with new playstyles to support them.

You can support Wild Magic Reimagined on Kickstarter here.

