Critical Role’s next DnD series is for newbies, and I might finally watch it

On March 27, Critical Role revealed its next Dungeons and Dragons limited series, Wildemount Wildlings. A press release from Thursday promises that this summer-camp-themed adventure is “designed as a welcoming entry point for new audiences while still honoring longtime fans”. For me, a Critter-curious person who’s always been put off by the mountain of content Mercer and co. put out, this is excellent news.

Wildemount Wildlings focuses on a group of youthful summer campgoers rather than seasoned adventurers. A few familiar faces will appear, with Marisha Ray and Ashley Johnson reprising their roles as Beau and Yasha of the Mighty Nein. The remaining cast (Eden Riegel, Aleks Le, Libe Barer, and Brennan Lee Mulligan) will play the plucky campers.

Everything will be sing-alongs and woodland walks at first, but the stakes shall rise once the teens’ camp instructors disappear. If you couldn’t tell by GM Sam Riegel’s outfit, the vibe is lighthearted and slightly chaotic. This adventure was apparently inspired by a D&D game Riegel played with his kids (though Critical Role promises the humor will definitely be for adults).

Wildemount Wildlings is a three-parter, with episodes airing on April 3, 10, and 17. That’s a far more agreeable investment than the 483 hours it would take to watch Critical Role’s Mighty Nein campaign alone. Add the 373-hour Vox Machina campaign, plus the 300+ hours of Bells Hells, to the equation, and you’ve got a mammoth binge-watch that would make any D&D fan sweat.

I’ve long been looking for an entry point into the Critical Role universe. The Legend of Vox Machina animated series was a digestible length, but it didn’t quite convert me into a Critter.

Perhaps its story wasn’t as impactful when separated from its original tabletop RPG framing. While watching, I longed for the joyful improv and human connection of a live game.

Critical Role has run many limited series and one-off adventures in the past, but none seem quite as approachable as Wildemount Wildlings. These previous games were either completely unconnected to Exandria or so entrenched in the canon that previous watching seems like essential homework.

Finally, I seem to be getting the middle ground I always wished for – an Exandrian actual play that can be binged in a single day. With a bit of luck, it might inspire me to take the plunge on Critical Role’s longer DnD campaigns.

