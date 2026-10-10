The DnD versions of WoW classes just got revealed, and it's underwhelming

The crossover between Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft is a milestone moment in the fantasy gaming fandom. After all, it's a full circle moment for WoW, itself inspired by the DnD of old in both lore and game design. Eyes were particularly drawn towards how Wizards of the Coast will approach WoW's interpretation of RPG classes, especially direct comparisons such as Rogue and Druid. The latest showcase for the crossover enlightens players on those details.

All 13 of World of Warcraft's classes have been converted into DnD classes for the crossover. As in WoW, specializations are available, granting unique spell loadouts on top of new spells inspired by WoW. Rather than each class being built from the ground up, however, WotC opted to change up existing DnD classes and used them as the foundation for WoW classes.

Here's a quick list of every WoW class, alongside significant changes made to their DnD counterparts.

Death Knight (Hero Class) - Paladin, new Oath of the Ebon Blade subclass, new runeforging mechanics

Demon Hunter (Hero Class) - Ranger, new Demon Hunter subclass , new spells

Evoker (Hero Class) - Sorcerer, modified version of Draconic Sorcery subclass, new spells from specializations

Druid - Druid with unique statblocks for the Beast Forms, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Hunter - Ranger, new Pet Specialization feature for Beast Mastery, new trap spells, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Mage - Wizard, new feats & elemental spells, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Monk - Monk, new feats unique to Brewmaster specialization, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Paladin - Paladin, new Oath of the Holy subclass, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Priest - Cleric, new Discipline Domain and Shadow Domain subclasses, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Rogue - Rogue, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Shaman - Barbarian, new Totem mechanic, new Path of the Elements subclass, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Warlock - Warlock, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

Warrior - New maneuvers for Battle Master, certain subclasses flavored as specializations

On a personal note as a fan of DnD and WoW, this approach to the classes is mildly disappointing. While I'm a huge fan of big swings such as Death Knight and Demon Hunter, others feel phoned in. Rogue is particularly egregious. I simply do not agree that Swashbuckler is a valid representation of WoW's Outlaw Rogue. The former is an artful dodger, striking with wit and sword precisely, whilst the latter is a literal flurry of violent blades in combat.

I'd expect, at the very least, a new subclass focused on the fast-paced and complex DPS playstyle of Outlaw. Roll the Bones would have been a hilarious way to incorporate a Wild Magic-esque twist to the Rogue play style, offering random buffs in combat. Hopefully, once the full sourcebook makes its way out of the DnD release schedule, there are more surprises in store for fans of the fantasy franchises.

You can read more details on the WoW x DnD classes over at DnDBeyond.

Have some thoughts about the crossover? The Wargamer Discord is open for your take on Azeroth's incursion into the Forgotten Realms.