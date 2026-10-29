D&D's new World of Warcraft book faces delays - in other news, water is wet

Dungeons and Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has announced yet another shipping delay. D&D World of Warcraft is expected to reach North American stores after the book's early access release date on November 3. According to a D&DBeyond post, "an unforeseen delay in shipment" is to blame, and products are expected to be widely available "on or around global release on November 17".

Wizards of the Coast stresses these delays mainly impact the D&D World of Warcraft miniatures, but the rulebook itself, plus related map packs and DM screens, may be affected. "Exact delay timing will vary locally, but D&D: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion books and the Murloc Mini may arrive a few days after the Early Access date of November 3, though many will receive these items on time", it says.

"We know this is frustrating for those who were excited to get these books to their D&D table on Early Access release day, and we get that", Wizards' post adds. "We're working with our distribution partners to get product to stores as quickly as possible."

Longtime followers of the tabletop RPG will be disappointed by this news, but it's hardly surprising. Almost every official 5.5e book has been plagued by manufacturing or shipping issues.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within was delayed in Europe due to shipping and logistics issues. Eberron: Forge of the Artificer was delayed worldwide due to manufacturing defects. The Forgotten Realms books, similarly, were delayed in Europe and Asia, while copies of the new DM's guide saw shipping delays in the Asia Pacific region.

Arcana Unleashed's ultimate bundle was delayed due to a truck accident. Dragon Delves was delayed in Europe and the UK due to shipping challenges, and even alternate cover copies of the Player's Handbook saw delivery delays outside the US.

This isn't a problem exclusive to tabletop RPGs, either. Wizards of the Coast's other tabletop darling, Magic: The Gathering, saw four sets in a row delayed this recently. Hasbro CFO Gina Goetter said in a recent Hasbro investor call that "we are producing more [MTG] product than at any point in history", and you have to wonder what impact that has on actually getting product to customers.

However much paper Wizards prints, though, external factors are more likely behind these constant delays. International shipping has faced stormy seas in recent years. Sometimes, those rough waters are literal - climate change is just one of many factors impacting global shipping.

Other times, they're more metaphorical. Political tension, war, tariff instability, and disruption in major locations like the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Hormuz all contribute to an increasingly unstable shipping climate. Wizards of the Coast may be having shipping problems, but it's far from alone.

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