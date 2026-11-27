Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft expands on the Monster Manual with five new species of dragon, the Dragonflight broods of Azeroth's Dragon Isles. The biggest of these beasts have challenge ratings of 19 and higher, hundreds of HP, magical abilities, and devastating breath attacks. Each one would make a perfect, campaign ending boss - but which one is the best big bad for you?

There are five species of Dragonflight dragons divided by color, and if you're familiar with the D&D dragons you'll find the color-coding a little bit weird; the Blue Dragonflight dragon is themed around ice, not lightning, for instance. Their raw stats are better than Chromatic dragons of the same challenge rating (CR), and their saves are way better, but they've got fewer hit points - which should make fights more perilous but shorter.

Yet it's the abilities that make each of them unique. I'm analysing the five adult Dragonflight Dragons - equivalent to Ancient dragons from the Monster Manual - on the entirely subjective grounds of how much fun I would have running them as the villain of a campaign. How easily do they fit into the role of antagonist, how well can they mess with the player in advance of the fight, and how much fun is that fight going to be?

5. Red Dragonflight Dragon

The Red Dragonflight dragon really isn't a villain - they're literally "sworn to protect all life". Their Razing Fire Breath obliterates all nonmagical plants in a 90′ cone, only to cause it to "regrow at three times their normal rate, more bountifully than before". It even has a legendary action to breathe a jet of Renewing Flame which grants temporary HP and cures a status condition. Call that 'friendly fire'.

Those abilities are incredibly cool, but they don't make for a natural villain. While it's perfectly possible for Lawful Good NPCs to get into fights with the party, you'll need a very good reason to make this dragon go there: with Int 18 and Wis 18, a sitcom-level misunderstanding just isn't going to be enough. It also has a +11 Wisdom save protecting it from magical mind control.

If the party are playing actual, genuine villains, then the Red Dragonflight will make for an excellent antagonist - though to make the most of its Renewing Flame it really needs to be supported by friendly mobs.

4. Bronze Dragonflight Dragon

The Bronze Dragonflight dragons are themed around the sands of time, and they're potentially extremely strong, but their abilities are very NPC-coded. This dragon's spell list includes Augury at will, and Legend Lore, Divination, and Scrying twice per day. A BBEG that knows your every move is a serious threat, but it's also a real bastard of a challenge for a DM - how do you convey it to the players?

The dragon also has a bunch of combat abilities that could get oppressive. It gets a once per day use of Timestop, which - thanks to its legendary resistance - you probably won't be able to Counterspell, giving it 2-5 free turns. The bare minimum application is to remove itself from combat and then line up the perfect shot for its Superheated Sand Breath.

It can cast Slow at will, and even incorporate the spell into its multi-attack. Then, its legendary reaction Sands of Time creates a cyclone of magical sand that not only deals damage but inflicts a level of exhaustion. That status effect is so debilitating that many players consider the 2014 version of the Barbarian's Berserker subclass unplayable because of it: there are bugger all ways to clear it, and six levels of exhaustion mean a character simply dies.

Objectively those are powerful abilities, but they're also pretty oppressive, even more so if the DM roleplays the dragon like a sentient creature that's aware of what it can do. What can you do with two to five uninterrupted turns, precognitive magic, and centuries of preparation? Read two to five level nine spell scrolls. If you run this guy, you've gotta choose between being that kind of jerk to your players, or making this dragon look like a doofus.

3. Green Dragonflight Dragon

The weakest of the Dragonflight at CR19, the Green Dragonflight Dragon is normally a goodie who fights against the elder gods. But it can become corrupted by them, and a "fallen nature guardian" makess for a pretty dope villain. Its combat suite is standard fare for a dragon - some AOE, some muscular punches, some targeted damage, you know the drill.

But this particular Dragonflight originates in the Emerald Dream subdimension, and gets one fantastically devilish little piece of kit - the ability to cast Dream twice per day, for free. This lets the Dragon invade a character's dreams.

Obviously that's great for monologuing, aura farming, and general villain stuff. But in terms of game impact, this also allows it to ruin a long rest, forcing the target to pass a Wisdom saving throw or gain no benefit. The hero wakes up with no healing, no refreshed spell slots, and even takes 3D6 Psychic damage. Absolute evil. And that's assuming it targets the heroes - what about the ruler of the kingdom, the night before those important peace talks…?

2. Black Dragonflight Dragon

The Black Dragonflight Dragon is an absolutely archetypical boss-monster. It's got magma breath, it can cast Incendiary Cloud, and one of its three legendary reactions makes a sixty foot column of magma blast out of the earth, hurling characters off their feet and leaving behind a lingering pool of liquid fire. And the players may regret wearing Rings of Protection when this bad boy casts Heat Metal as part of its multi-attack.

So this feels guy feels like an absolutely classic raid boss, complete with pools of jam you have to avoid stepping in. But it can also be the mastermind of some truly devilish dungeon encounters, because it can cast Stoneshape at will. If you've ever drawn your own dungeon maps (or played Dwarf Fortress), you will understand why players should be terrified of this. Stoneshape is the difference between a 5′ wide stone corridor and a 5′ wide stone tomb, a supporting column and a collapsed bridge, a reservoir of molten lava and a geyser of liquid death.

1. Blue Dragonflight Dragon

The Blue Dragonflight Dragon is not, objectively, the most dangerous of the dragons, but hoo boy, is it the one I want to run. That's for three, fairly silly, reasons: it has a swim speed, it has a burrow speed, and it can cast Wall of Ice once per day.

Picture this - after a hard overland trek, the party make it onto the glacial field in front of the dragon's lair. They prepare their spells and ready their blades as they move towards the ominous cave entrance. Suddenly, the ice shifts, creaks - and a 40′ long dragon bursts through the ice at their feet. The slowest party members fall into the freezing water, at which point casts Wall of Ice and seals up the ice over their heads.

That's how a villain splits the party. If you think that's a bit cheap, this thing can also cast Major Image at will, giving the party every reason to be distracted. And like all the Dragonflight dragons, it can Shapechange into a beast or humanoid at will, letting it zip around underwater as a seal and then tunnel upwards as a nightmarish ice-mole.

It's going to be a huge struggle for martial characters to get their hands on this thing. Spellcasters won't have it easy, either: its Spellfreeze breath attack stops them from casting spells until its next turn, and it can cast Dispel as a legendary reaction, which also deals damage to the target for each continuous spell it strips away.

That's my take on the WoW dragons, anyway - but which ones do you most want to get to the table? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!