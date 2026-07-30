D&D World of Warcraft is real, and it has nine new subclasses

D&D Universes Beyond is officially happening in November thanks to a chunky World of Warcraft crossover book.

Illidan Stormrage in fallen demon form from WoW DnD
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Dungeons and Dragons 
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Dungeons and Dragons has confirmed an official World of Warcraft sourcebook, releasing on November 17, 2026. Top designer James Wyatt told press to expect a crossover with hoards of new player content. More specifically, a Gen Con keynote from July 30 promises 11 species, nine subclasses (six new and three updated), 23 factions, and more.

The new DnD races are all authentic WoW options, with even the cosmetic-only species represented. Wyatt lists off many examples: Dracthyr, Pandaren, Earthen, Troll, Haranir, Orcs, and Elves alike. Those last ones get new lineages to reflect the five elf kinds in the original game.

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An Orc Death Knight for WoW DnDA Night Elf mage for WoW DnDBlood Elves and Night Elves from WoW DnDDacthyris dragonfolk for WoW DnDOrcs for WoW DnD
An Orc Death Knight for WoW DnDA Night Elf mage for WoW DnDBlood Elves and Night Elves from WoW DnDDacthyris dragonfolk for WoW DnDOrcs for WoW DnD

Wyatt promises you can play "basically every WoW class and specialization of class". "You can play your Death Knight, your Priest of Shadow, your Demon Hunter." "We give you tools to bring them to life at your game table." "That's the thing that's exciting about tabletop games" he adds, "you can explore these worlds in ways you haven't before".

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And that's just the player-facing content. The new book apparently also includes 26 magic items, seven dungeons, 60+ new spells, and 50+ new monsters.

This is the anchor product of Wizards of the Coast's 'Season of Champions', a segment of this year's DnD release schedule that promises plenty of accompanying products. For now, all we know is this book has a standard, alt art, and slipcase collector's edition.

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The massive dragon Deathwing from WoW, now coming to DnDA mutant boss monster made frSerpentine sea creature people fight, WoW DnDMounts for WoW DnDIllidan Stormrage in fallen demon form from WoW DnDThe frost-bound Licheking from WoW DnD
The massive dragon Deathwing from WoW, now coming to DnDA mutant boss monster made frSerpentine sea creature people fight, WoW DnDMounts for WoW DnDIllidan Stormrage in fallen demon form from WoW DnDThe frost-bound Licheking from WoW DnD

It's also the first official book in D&D's newly announced Universes Beyond line. The concept has been pinched from Hasbro's other, vastly more profitable tabletop venture, Magic: The Gathering. Basically, Wizards is going all in on licensed crossover books for D&D going forward - though representatives told press it was planning to balance Universes Beyond with "other offerings", and no set number of UB releases per year had been planned for 2027.

Want to find out more about D&D's Gen Con keynote? We were there - ask us anything in the official Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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