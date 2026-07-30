D&D World of Warcraft is real, and it has nine new subclasses

Dungeons and Dragons has confirmed an official World of Warcraft sourcebook, releasing on November 17, 2026. Top designer James Wyatt told press to expect a crossover with hoards of new player content. More specifically, a Gen Con keynote from July 30 promises 11 species, nine subclasses (six new and three updated), 23 factions, and more.

The new DnD races are all authentic WoW options, with even the cosmetic-only species represented. Wyatt lists off many examples: Dracthyr, Pandaren, Earthen, Troll, Haranir, Orcs, and Elves alike. Those last ones get new lineages to reflect the five elf kinds in the original game.

Wyatt promises you can play "basically every WoW class and specialization of class". "You can play your Death Knight, your Priest of Shadow, your Demon Hunter." "We give you tools to bring them to life at your game table." "That's the thing that's exciting about tabletop games" he adds, "you can explore these worlds in ways you haven't before".

And that's just the player-facing content. The new book apparently also includes 26 magic items, seven dungeons, 60+ new spells, and 50+ new monsters.

This is the anchor product of Wizards of the Coast's 'Season of Champions', a segment of this year's DnD release schedule that promises plenty of accompanying products. For now, all we know is this book has a standard, alt art, and slipcase collector's edition.

It's also the first official book in D&D's newly announced Universes Beyond line. The concept has been pinched from Hasbro's other, vastly more profitable tabletop venture, Magic: The Gathering. Basically, Wizards is going all in on licensed crossover books for D&D going forward - though representatives told press it was planning to balance Universes Beyond with "other offerings", and no set number of UB releases per year had been planned for 2027.

Want to find out more about D&D's Gen Con keynote? We were there - ask us anything in the official Wargamer Discord.