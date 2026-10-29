Top 10 new spells in the D&D World of Warcraft book

The new D&D World of Warcraft book is available in early access from November 3, and the spoilers are coming thick and fast. Spoilers is definitely more of an MTG term, but when influencers are spilling secret spells and stat blocks from the new book, I'm not sure what else to call it. Either way, the skinny is this: we've seen pretty much every spell in D&D Wow, and I have opinions.

These new spell reveals come courtesy of the YouTube channel Insight Check, who shared a deep dive into the book's new spells earlier this week. They provide the rules text, but the analysis below is all mine.

Before I tell you about my favorite spells, though, an important note. Many of these spells are specific to the DnD classes available in the World of Warcraft book. Basically, you'll need to check with your DM before adding them to a standard D&D build. Should they be available for all D&D builds? Only time and more testing will tell…

Wrath

Level Cantrip Spell list Druid Casting time Action Range 60 feet Components V, S Duration Instantaneous

I love a good cantrip, and Wrath certainly fits the bill. You make a ranged spell attack against a target, dealing 1d8 Lightning damage on a hit. Plus, a successful hit reduces their Speed by 10 feet until the end of your next turn. Wrath scales much like other cantrips, upping to 2d8 damage at level five, 3d8 at level 11, and 4d8 at level 17.

That speed debuff feels like a fitting addition to the Control-driven Druid's repertoire. For me, it's up there with the likes of Shocking Grasp, a cantrip that combines damage and battle utility. Is it the best cantrip ever designed? Probably not. Will I be using it a lot as a Druid player? Oh yes.

Throw Glaive

Level One Spell list Ranger (Demon Hunter only) Casting time Action Range 60 feet Components V, S Duration Instantaneous

Throw Glaive is a ranged spell attack that, when it hits a creature or object, deals 1d8 slashing and 1d8 fire damage. The magical glaive then bounces to a different target of your choice within 30 feet, and you make a new attack and damage roll for the second target.

Throw Glaive can be upcast toad 1d8 fire damage for each extra spell level. Plus, the glaive ricochets up to a number of times equal to the spell slot extended. If you can guarantee hits with reasonable consistency, that's a lot of potential attacks. This spell is cheap, flavorful, and a lot of fun.

Moonfire

Level One Spell list Druid Casting time Bonus Action Range 60 feet Components V Duration One round

Moonfire's target makes a Dexterity save, taking 2d8 Radiant damage on a failure. A failed save also causes them to shed dim light in a 10-foot radius, preventing them from having the Invisible condition until the end of their next turn. Plus, at the end of their next turn, they take an extra 1d8 Radiant damage.

Successful saves still deal half damage, and the initial and later damage both increase by 1d8 for each spell slot above level one. 3d8 damage isn't too shabby at level one, and Moonfire provides several methods for disrupting the schemes of magical enemies. I'd call that pretty good value for money.

Guided Prayer

Level Three Spell list Paladin Casting time Reaction, which you take when you become Bloodied or take damage while you are Bloodied Range Self Components V Duration Instantaneous

Guided Prayer restores 8d4 + your spellcasting ability modifier in HP. It also gives you advantage on your next attack roll before the end of your next turn. Advantage isn't too tough to come by in 5.5e, but if you're in a dire spot, gaining it along with some healing feels pretty sweet.

Traditionally, D&D players prefer to kill enemies (they say it's the best form of healing). A Paladin with limited spell slots may find Smites more generally applicable, but I still think this spell has its uses in specific circumstances.

Chaos Nova

Level Four Spell list Ranger (Demon Hunter only) Casting time Action Range Self Components V Duration Instantaneous

Chaos Nova creates a 20-foot emanation of chaos energy around you, dealing 2d6 Force damage to each creature of your choice in range. Those same targets also make a Wisdom save, becoming Stunned until the end of your next turn on a fail.

A mass stun is, frankly, ridiculous. Throw yourself into a horde of enemies, and you have the power to completely upend the encounter's action economy. Yes, you have to contend with the game's most common saving throw, but a few unlucky rolls could help you seriously ruin your DM's day. I'm glad this is so class-specific, because I think it's incredibly easy to abuse.

Divine Shield

Level Four Spell list Paladin Casting time Reaction, which you take when you take damage Range Self Components V Duration One round

I'm just gonna quote D&D directly here, because the rules text does a great job of explaining how powerful this is. "You have immunity to all damage until the start of your next turn, including the triggering damage." Then there's a little explainer saying your Speed can't be reduced for the duration either, but wow. Immune to all damage. Period.

A level-four spell slot is expensive, but Divine Shield is Shield with guaranteed results. Saving that fourth-level spell slot could literally save your character's life.

This is only available to Paladins, something I have mixed feelings about. I love seeing class-exclusive spells, because 5.5e makes it increasingly challenging to give each class a distinct identity. However, the Paladin has had a lot of top-tier new subclasses and features in the last year or two. I'm happy for Paladins, but I'm also concerned the class might get a little too good if this keeps up…

Starfall

Level Four Spell list Druid Casting time Action Range 120 feet Components V, S, M Duration One round

Man, World of Warcraft has been really good to Druids. Starfall summons a 30-foot-radius, 40-foot-high cylinder that forces those inside to make a Dexterity saving throw. It doles out 7d8 damage on a failure, and half damage on a success. Until the start of your next turn, any creature that enters the space or ends its turn there takes Radiant damage equal to your Druid level (but only once per turn).

Imagine Moonbeam, but also huge. It hangs around for significantly less time, but what it lacks in staying power it makes up for with a tasty amount of damage. A level-four Moonbeam offers 4d10 Radiant damage, in comparison. If you can hit a creature with both the initial and later damage, that's an average of 35.5 knocked off the enemy's HP. Not too shabby!

Holy Nova

Level Four Spell list Cleric Casting time Action Range Self Components V Duration Instantaneous

A 30 foot emanation surrounds you, with effects on both friend and foe. Holy Nova forces enemies to make a Constitution save, taking 5d6 Radiant damage on a fail or half as much on a success. Meanwhile, allies regain 3d6 HP. Cast at a higher level, and the damage and healing both increase by 1d6 for each additional spell slot level.

A lot of the spells and abilities in this book have the power to both harm and heal. It certainly saves you a lot of time. Holy Nova might be the best example of this design philosophy. If you're in close quarters, you could afflict or affect everyone on the field - which feels pretty great.

Innervate

Level Five Spell list Druid Casting time Action Range 30 feet Components V Duration Instantaneous

Innervate gives a creature of your choice within range a level-four spell slot. That's it. The slot lasts until the target's next long rest, and it can use the spell slot to cast any spell it has prepared. Oh, and because you're a Druid, Innervate also gives you back an expended use of Wild Shape.

Trading a level-five spell slot for a level-four one is a bit of a downgrade. In many cases, it's simply a better value proposition to cast your level-five spell. However, I can see plenty of circumstances where Innervate would be welcome. Perhaps, for example,a Moon Druid wants to focus more on its beast forms, and they're willing to trade a spell slot so the party Wizard can give them Haste.

Innervate is for those times when a party's dwindling resources need a reshuffle to ensure optimal turns. It might not be a must-have for every Druid, but there's plenty of reason to consider it for future spell lists.

Apotheosis

Level Nine Spell list Cleric Casting time Bonus action Range Self Components V Duration One minute

You take on an angelic form that gives you a Fly speed of 90 feet for the duration, plus resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, radiant, and slashing damage. Additionally, whenever you cast a spell using a spell slot that restores HP or radiant damage, you resolve the effects as if you'd used a spell slot two levels higher than the one actually used (max level is nine).

Yes, this is as high-level as it gets with spell slots - but you get fantastic maneuverability, you're tough to hit, and your spells are far more potent. There's no expensive material component, and there's no need to concentrate. This is the Cleric in their most nova form. Apotheosis might be the new must-have for high-level characters of that class.

Want to hear more about D&D World of Warcraft? We'll have a full review to share in just a few days, so watch this space. You can stay up-to-date with our coverage in the Wargamer Discord. Or, if you want to start preparing for your next character builds, why not check out our guides to DnD classes and DnD races?