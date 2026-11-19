Hasbro has just listed a job vacancy for a Director of Labor Relations for Wizards of the Coast, a senior manager who will be responsible for preparing the rest of the organization to work with unionized staff. It's a very promising sign for unionization efforts among Dungeons andDragons and Magic: the Gathering staff, who are still waiting for the result of a formal vote on whether or not to adopt the United Wizards of the Coast union.

The new Director of Labor Relations will "partner with HR, Legal, Finance, Business Leadership, and internal and external counsel to participate in bargaining, build manager and HR capability, and establish grievance and arbitration processes". They'll "build labor relations capability across the company so that managers and HR teams are prepared to work effectively with union representatives".

Hasbro is looking for someone with an impressive track record: a degree in labor or industrial relations, eight or more years experience in a unionized environment, experience in a relevant industry, and experience leading or directly supporting contract negotiations, preferably for a first union contract. The pay range will be $195,600 - $313,000, and the role is based in Renton, Washington. If you meet that very tall order, you can apply on the Hasbro jobs website.

On October 13, staff in the Dungeons and Dragons team and Studio X (the catch-all term for everyone working on Magic: the Gathering) petitioned Wizards of the Coast to voluntarily recognize their adoption of the United Wizards of the Coast union, a branch of the Communication Workers of America. WotC rejected the request, and the unionization attempt was then referred to the Labor Relations Board of America.

A formal vote on adoption of the union began on November 10, and results are expected in early December. United Wizards of the Coast criticized WotC for its retention of the law firm Fisher Phillips in the run up to the vote, which UWC called a "union avoidance firm".

United Wizards of the Coast was founded by members of the Magic: the Gathering Arena development team. In April, Arena staff made a similar request for WotC to voluntarily recognize the union; WotC also declined in that instance, pushing the matter to a vote. A landslide 83% of affected staff voted to adopt the union, and it was formally recognized on June 23.

You can join the Wargamer Discord community without a vote, where you'll find us united in favor of workers' rights, and (due to an in joke that's run way out of control) against pigs.