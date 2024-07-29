The Doctor Who RPG (and its DnD port) are 97% off in this bundle

A recent Humble Bundle offer will appeal to Whovians, who can get a range of Doctor Who RPG products with a tasty 97% discount. The ‘Bring the Whoniverse to your Table’ features 45 roleplaying books, including the core rulebooks for the Doctor Who Roleplaying Game and its Dungeons and Dragons equivalent, Doctors and Daleks. $25 gets you $830 worth of material to play with, and the offer lasts until August 17.

The Doctor Who RPG lets players take on the role of the Doctor (in any incarnation), their time-traveling companions, and anyone in between. Its ‘Vortex’ rules system uses two d6s and story points to create adventures that are big on storytelling – and not so big on combat.

If you prefer things a little crunchier, the Doctors and Daleks books convert this tabletop RPG to the fifth edition system. This will be more familiar to players who are used to rolling up DnD classes and DnD races.

However you want to tell your timelord’s stories, this bundle features everything you might need to get started. This includes the core rulebook for the second edition of the Doctor Who RPG that was released in 2021, plus a starter set that can ease you into the rules much faster. The core rulebooks and gamemaster’s guides for earlier editions of the game are also available, and a Player’s Guide and Alien Archive for Doctors and Daleks are also included.

You’re spoiled when it comes to settings and adventure material, too. Sourcebooks for Doctors one to 13 are available. There’s a handful of pre-written adventures, as well as extra supplementary material, like a book that’s literally called ‘All of Space and Time’.

Publisher Cubicle 7 has also thrown in a 20% discount coupon. You could grab an extra Doctor Who sourcebook that’s missing from the bundle, or grab a physical copy of your favorite (there are some particularly stunning collector’s editions for the Doctor Who Roleplaying Game, just saying).

You can find out more about this bundle on the Humble Bundle page. For more tabletop RPG updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. If you’re after more deals, you can get this bestselling, dark fantasy Warhammer RPG at 70% off right now.