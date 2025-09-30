Don't Starve might finally force me to care about videogame board games

The Don't Starve board game began crowdfunding on September 30, and, for the first time ever, I'm actually interested in seeing a videogame turn tabletop. I'm clearly not alone, either. At the time of writing (a few hours after the Kickstarter launch), Don't Starve: The Board Game has already raised over $600,000.

The original Don't Starve, a quirky survival game that's affectionately known as 'Goth Minecraft' in my house, hit the scene in 2013. I was an edgy 16-year-old at the time, and my Tim Burton obsession meant I was swiftly charmed by Don't Starve's gothic games of survival. I spent hundreds of hours crafting weapons, dodging shadows, and shoveling beefalo dung.

If Don't Starve: The Board Game can be half the game that Don't Starve was, then it deserves all of my money. Recreating the feeling of the original certainly seems to be the goal, as Glass Cannon Unplugged has filled the Kickstarter page with testimonials praising the faithfulness of its new board game. All the basics are covered: a randomly-generated world to explore, a tome of handy items to craft, and plenty of grub to devour.

All your favorite characters have made a comeback, and I'm not just talking about playable characters. Wilson, Wendy, Webber, and Willow may be your in-game stand-in, but they'll need someone to face off against (or run screaming from). Luckily, there are plenty of pigs, spiders, bees, beefalos, and batilisks to worry about. My personal nemesis, the Tallbird, also makes an appearance - presumably with tasty eggs in tow, ripe for stealing.

Don't Starve: The Board Game is scenario-based, so you'll win by surviving until you've met the conditions of said scenario. Losing can happen in many ways, from running out of rounds to failing to keep up your three key stats: health, sanity, and hunger. Campaign scenarios can be played in any order, and some are always randomly generated to keep the game replayable.

So far, so Don't Starve. Everything sounds like it would satisfy an old timer like me. Everything looks gorgeous too, with faithful artwork and deluxe minis recreating the feel of the original. Why wouldn't I be interested in pledging?

Generally, I'm hesitant to put my faith in a videogame board game. They're dime-a-dozen in the current market, and none have made it to my personal list of best board games. Still, there are outliers that prove the formula can work. And publisher Glass Cannon Unplugged has a solid reputation for adaptations, with titles like Dying Light: The Board Game and Apex Legends: The Board Game under its belt.

Maybe this will be the board game that breaks my videogame bias. If it is, I can pick up a basic copy for $79, or one with deluxe miniatures for $129. There are no additional pledges, but there are plenty of add-ons to season your pledge with. That includes playmats, terrain, extra monsters, and two expansions.

You can find out more about the game on its Kickstarter page. Or, for more on board games in general, here are the couples' board games that we'd recommend. If you're looking for something specific, just ask for recommendations in our Wargamer Discord - we're always keen to chat.