Rip and tear as Doomslayer or demons in two new official Doom board games

Tabletop publisher Modiphius has announced that two Doom Arena board games are coming to Kickstarter later this year. Doom: Arena Board Game and Doom: The Dark Ages: Arena Board Game both use the same rules, but one is based on the original 1993 videogame, while the other is inspired by the franchise's recent 2025 entry.

In a press release from July 25, Modiphius says to expect "a quick-to-learn competitive game, where players face off as either the Doom Slayer or the demonic hordes and rip and tear across a variety of battlefields". The board games will apparently feature an armory of weapons from the game, with which you can blast the series' iconic demons into bits. Gameplay takes place in a hex-based arena, with head-to-head battle taking place across three rounds.

The Kickstarter campaign will apparently offer a variety of additional expansions. These add extras like the Atlan mech, the Mecha Dragon, and even more monsters to slay. While there's no set Kickstarter launch or release date, Modiphius has confirmed that early demos will be available at Gen Con and QuakeCon 2025.

