Grab 96% off some of the best D&D alternatives in this $25 mega bundle

Free League, one of the most consistent and respected publishers in TTRPGs, is offering some of its best books with a beefy discount. A new Free League Humble bundle features 29 books worth $626, and you can grab them for $25. That's a 96% discount on some of the best tabletop RPGs of recent years.

There are seven distinct RPGs available, though many of them are based on the same core mechanics. That's Free League's flagship Year Zero system, a cinematic, d6-based dice pool game that encourages you to push rolls and face narrative consequences.

Mutant: Year Zero, the first game to use this system, is among the rulebooks available in this bundle. You can grab three of its core books: Elysium, Mechatron, and Genlab Alpha.

My personal favorite Year Zero game is Vaesen: Nordic Roleplaying, a full-on folk horror mystery system. The Humble Bundle gives the RPG a lot of love, with eight of its rulebooks on offer. That includes the award-winning core rules, a starter set, and a range of adventures and setting-based expansions.

It's a great game, but if you clicked on this article looking for D&D alternatives, you might want something a bit more traditional. Free League's most popular 'D&D killer' is Dragonbane, a revamp of Scandinavia's first sword and sorcery tabletop RPG. The Humble Bundle offers the core Dragonbane set, its bestiary, and the Path of Glory expansion.

D&D veterans may also enjoy the gritty fantasy of Symbaroum. It's dark and deadly, but it's still distinctly a medieval-inspired fantasy RPG. Here, you'll find everything you need to start playing: the core rules, a Game Master's Guide, a Monster Codex, and an Advanced Player's Guide.

For fantasy roleplaying with a twist, try Forbidden Lands. It's got the feel of an old-school dungeon delver, but with much more emphasis on scavenging and exploration. As well as the core game, you can pick up four extras: The Bitter Reach, Raven's Purge, The Bloodmarch, and The Book of Beasts.

And now for something completely different! The Humble Bundle is finished off by four Twilight 2000 books, which throw you into a future World War 3. Finally, there's the core rulebook for The Electric State - a poorly received Netflix show, but a fairly well-liked alternative history in the analog world.

You can learn more on the Humble Bundle page. Or, if you'd like to talk more about D&D, Free League, and tabletop RPGs, hit us up for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.