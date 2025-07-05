Free League's achingly cool DnD rival Dragonbane reveals SICK new miniatures

The Dragonbane TTRPG, a love letter to gritty, Nordic fantasy, is getting a brand new miniatures set courtesy of Kickstarter and the folks at Titan Forge.

Known as the Northern Beasts miniatures sets, this release will focus on heroes and adversaries in the Dragonbane Core Set and Bestiary, acting as a logical next step for Free League Publishing's distinctive and appealing TTRPG. Each set also contains an original mini-adventure from Free League, giving you a grand excuse to use the new minis in your games.

The campaign has yet to launch on Kickstarter, so there's still plenty of time to get in on the ground floor.

The miniatures themselves look gorgeous, bursting with detail and perfect for an ambitious paint job, if you're so inclined. While all of the sets are impressive, my personal favourite is the Demons Set, which offers some suitably ominous foes for you to struggle against.

Titan Forge has a fantastic track record with high-quality miniatures, too. The company already offers a wide range of miniatures, perfect for TTRPGs or even as proxies for wargames.

For those not in the know, Dragonbane is a deliberately anachronistic fantasy TTRPG oozing with charm. It started life as a translation of Drakar och Demoner, released in 1982 and wildly popular in Scandinavia. As it stands, Dragonbane is a modern re-imagining of a fast-paced, frantic and (more than occasionally) deadly classic.

To give you an idea of what to expect, my own experience of the game includes talking duck people (DnD races eat your heart out), foreboding dungeons and plenty of seat-of-your-pants mayhem. The title exudes a retro Saturday morning cartoon vibe, which offers laughs and action galore. While not for everyone, Dragonbane is well worth a look, especially if you're looking for an excuse to get your hands on some gorgeous new miniatures.

