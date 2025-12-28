Draw Steel is set to get its first epic campaign, and there's no better time to jump ship from D&D

Although Dungeons and Dragons still rule the roost, there's been dozens of tabletop fantasy games giving it a run for its money. One of the most beloved of recent years is Draw Steel, a fantasy RPG with a deep focus on tactical combat. With its innovative and crunchy systems, it has become a go-to game for players who love dice-based combat. It's been so successful, in fact, that Draw Steel is set for its first major campaign.

Draw Steel's Crack the Sun is the game's debut in the campaign scene. With five acts set across the sprawling worlds of Orden and the Timescape, Draw Steel finally gets to show its mettle. And they weren't kidding, there is a hyper detailed breakdown of what you can expect from the campaign on their Patreon. If you have the time, it's a fantastic read straight from the minds of a passionate team. It's that sort of excitement for their own creation that makes Draw Steel one of the best tabletop RPGs of 2025.

And it's not just Crack the Sun coming in 2026. Before the epic campaign, several adventures and resources will become available. Books such as Encounters, Between Sun and Shadow and The Beast Heart adds new events, ancestries, and classes to the base game. There are also three new adventures: The Red Road, The Dark Heart of the Wood and The CONDEMNED!

I've said many times, and I probably won't stop anytime soon: I wish more people would play fantasy RPGs outside of D&D. Much as I love the game that got me into this hobby, so many players miss out on awesome gems like Draw Steel. And it's not like you'll be lost in this new system, because Draw Steel draws quite heavily from the combat rules of D&D 4th Edition. Naturally, the team added their own unique systems to evoke an entirely new vibe.

You can back Draw Steel: Crack the Sun until Monday, January 5, 2026.

