DnD alternative Draw Steel just got a PC port, and it's on Steam

Whether it's for Dungeons and Dragons or some other beloved TTRPG, one thing's for certain: it's really hard to get people together for a game. Many campaigns experience delays due to absences, schedule mishaps, or just plain laziness. In the absence of face-to-face dungeon crawling, players opted for online games. As of 2026, there are dozens of virtual tabletop options out there.

Draw Steel may boast the most impressive of them all.

The Draw Steel Codex is the official virtual tabletop for the TTRPG of the same name. For the unfamiliar, Draw Steel is a fantasy TTRPG with an emphasis on fast-paced tactical combat. Rather than the optimization fiesta of other tactical games such as Lancer and Pathfinder 2nd Edition, Draw Steel is more accessible and easier to get into. It's perfect for players still struggling to break away from their DnD classes and try a new system.

That transition is way easier with the Draw Steel Codex. The developers have a background in game development, and it shows. Despite being early access, Draw Steel Codex features beautifully rendered maps, intuitive interfaces, impactful sound design, and customizations galore. Since the game was tailor-made for Draw Steel rules, there's a quickness that you just can't get with a universal VTT app. Even the best tabletop RPGs rarely have such exclusive virtual counterparts.

My first ever TTRPG session was done over Discord, with our DM screencasting us as tokens on Photoshop, JPGs and all. Though I look back on the jank fondly, there's absolutely no way I'd do an online game like that ever again. While I've tried several VTTs since then, nothing vibes quite like Draw Steel. The sheer amount of polish on display with Draw Steel's VTT astounds me. As it eases out of early access, I can expect the VTT to get even better.

You can grab Draw Steel Codex on Steam here.

If you're looking for an online Draw Steel party, look no further than the Wargamer Discord for your next campaign!