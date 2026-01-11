Check out this fiery homebrew class for RPG upstart Draw Steel

Draw Steel is one of the fastest growing tabletop games in recent memory, and it's all thanks to its dedicated fanbase. It's so successful that mere months after its launch, publisher MCDM Productions announced Draw Steel's first epic campaign expansion. Draw Steel offers so much polish right out the gate, and Crack the Sun is sure to follow that trend. In the meantime, the homebrew community has grown fast, and a prime example is this upcoming third party class.

The Kiln is a martial-spellcaster hybrid who gains their power from burning special wooden talismans. The class gets its own perks, retainers, and even story rivals. It's a level of depth that rivals official D&D classes. They also get a 2nd-level quest of their own, harkoning back to the days of World of Warcraft class-specific tutorials. As for the lore, kilns are an ancient kind of pottery, often associated with fire gods. Pottery, as one of the earliest trades of humanity, should naturally come with primordial power.

The most impressive aspect of all this is just how fast fans began making homebrews for the game. Like a Bethesda game getting mods out the gate, Draw Steel's system and world is so well-tuned that expansions came easily. The Kiln is just the first wave of what will surely be a tsunami of creativity.

If you're curious about the Kiln class, you can play with a pre-generated character right now. This handy Level 1 Kiln character sheet should get you acclimated with the exciting new class. A quick overview of the Kiln reveals a crunchy class best suited for a team leader. A versatile arsenal of abilities and spells means they can fulfill support and combat roles as needed. Plus, they have incredible mobility, filling in any gaps in the party's structure.

The Kiln Backerkit campaign for Draw Steel ends on February 5, 2026.

Try out Draw Steel with the tabletop veterans over at the Wargamer Discord. For more alternatives, the best tabletop RPGs guide has some bangers.