Live AMA with Blood Bowl creator Jervis Johnson - and a chance to win the new DreadBall!

We've hosted some true tabletop gaming greats in Wargamer's live Discord video AMAs, but our next guest is really special. Later this month, Jervis Johnson, the creator of Blood Bowl, is coming to our community for an hour of your questions on DreadBall All-stars, his brand new science fiction football miniatures game, launching on Kickstarter very soon. Better still: two lucky guests who ask a question will win free Kickstarter copies of the game!

To be in with a chance of winning those - and to pick the brains of a certified Warhammer legend who spent 38 years helping design Games Workshop's biggest wargames - all you gotta do is join our free Discord community! And mark your calendar for 8.30am PT / 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Tuesday, March 24 - that's when our one hour video AMA with Jervis kicks off.

With thanks to our friends at Mantic Games, we'll also be giving away two free Kickstarter pledges for DreadBall All-stars game to randomly chosen members of the audience who ask Jervis a (polite and relevant) question. So if you want to be in the running, join the server now and check the box to be notified when the AMA goes live on March 24!

If you missed Wargamer Tim's excellent DreadBall All-stars interview with Jervis last month, reading that will give you an ideal overview of what this new miniature wargame is all about. Suffice to say: sure, you can call it Sci-Fi Blood Bowl; it kind of is that (and that's a very good thing). But there's a lot more to it than that. In fact, a fresh reveal trailer just dropped:

If that leaves you curious, well, our live Discord AMA with Jervis is your perfect opportunity to get all your questions answered, not just about the details of DreadBall All-stars, but his long and illustrious career in this weird, wonderful miniature gaming hobby of ours.

Seriously, this guy not only invented Blood Bowl - he co-created Necromunda with Andy Chambers, was a main designer on Age of Sigmar, and in between wrote whole swathes of GW's army books for 40k and Warhammer Fantasy Battle - not to mention a very long tenure as a beloved White Dwarf columnist. That's just a tiny fraction of what Johnson's done in his 40+ years in the tiny plastic people business.

We cannot wait to welcome him to our humble, digital nerd treehouse to answer your questions, live on air - so come join the Wargamer Discord so you can be there when the party starts!