Warhammer's 'father of Blood Bowl' Jervis Johnson returns with a new fantasy sports wargame

You just can't stop some game designers. Not content with inventing the sports-wargaming genre with Blood Bowl, legendary ex-Warhammer designer Jervis Johnson is back to try and score again with DreadBall: All-Stars, a sci-fi sports ball game he says is "like a full-contact version of NBA Basketball".

"I've always loved designing sports games, and with DreadBall: All-Stars I've created a board game where the action is fast-paced and non-stop", Johnson says in a press release. He promises the game will have "lots of opportunities to score, and just as many opportunities to flatten the opposition!"

DreadBall: All-Stars' Kickstarter campaign is due to launch on March 17. It's the latest iteration of Mantic Game's DreadBall, and takes place in a sci-fi cyberpunk future where hyper-violent sports are sponsored by mega-corporations all across the galaxy. Mantic's CEO Ronnie Renton says it's a "completely new experience set in the DreadBall universe, rebuilt from the ground up" - and if you've played earlier versions, "This isn't the DreadBall you may remember".

I played the original DreadBall literal decades ago and don't remember how it stacked up as a miniature wargame, but I do remember that in the setting, the ball the players are throwing around moves at hypersonic speeds and has to be caught in special force gauntlets.

The game is pitched as a more immediate and fast-playing alternative to Blood Bowl, featuring pre-assembled miniatures, streamlined rules, and fixed team rosters to make it quicker to get into the action. Games are supposed to take sixty minutes, which is about the minimum time I need to play a half in Blood Bowl.

The starting pledge is for a four-team boxed set with one arena; there will be higher pledges and add-ons including more teams, new arenas for different gameplay experiences (including a six player battle royale), and Championship play with 'Legacy cards' - given that team comp is fixed, I assume these provide upgrades for units within a fixed length tournament, rather than anything like Blood Bowl's league systems.

