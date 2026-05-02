This dark magical girl TTRPG brutally shatters shoujo tropes

I've always insisted that Tabletop RPGs are one of the best mediums for character-driven stories. As a mix of theater and game, players have the opportunity to explore and even be surprised by the path they take. As such, my favorite TTRPGs tend to be the ones that subvert codified tropes. This upcoming magical girl TTRPG looks to have those vibes in spades.

Dullscythe is a horror fantasy TTRPG about girls chosen by the enigmatic Mother. All human souls are carved by the mother, her scythe dulled by the infinity of creation. Yet once in a while, the Mother sculpts a soul differently. You are more magical than the rest. You should be proud. After all, you are lucky enough to die in Mother's name. Instead of the usual DnD classes, Dullscythe deals in archetypes for its Magical Girls, each with unique mechanics.

The Oracle manipulates fortunes to determine their destiny, be it for good or ill. The Jinx relies on charms to empower themselves, which she can burn away to delay corruption. The Moth devours her foes with feasts, relieving stress, though at the cost of her companion's innocence. Finally, the Knight brings dreams to reality, ever-stoic in the defense of her party.

Mechanically, Dullscythe carves its own system from the corpse of the Panic Engine of Mothership RPG fame. For those unfamiliar, it's a narrative-heavy system that thrives on being a suffering simulator. Some of the best tabletop RPGs I've played use the Panic Engine. That alone makes me excited for Dullscythe's "whimsical" twist on the formula.

As for why this particular TTRPG caught my attention, it's all about the timing. Iconic dark magical girl anime Puella Magi Madoka Magica just revealed a new trailer, and it look absolutely fantastic. Any TTRPG that lets me relive the horrors of magical girl life is worth playing.

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