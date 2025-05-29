Before Dune Awakening, grab a big discount on this huge tabletop RPG bundle

The heat of the sun burning into your skin, the Sandworms keen to eat you at a moment's notice, and the constant political tension are just three reasons why I'd never personally go to Arrakis. If you're keen to see whether you could survive the torturous sands of this brilliant sci-fi world, the tabletop RPG Dune: Adventures in the Imperium is a great experience. And right now you can get 17 RPG books from the game at a massive discount, thanks to Fanatical's latest bundle.

When it comes to the expansive and complex world of Arrakis, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium certainly adds lots of spice. While it's not as newcomer-friendly as some might hope, fans of the Dune universe will easily fall in love with this excellent game.

Much like the best Dune board games, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium takes you to the burning world of Arrakis as a supporter of a House, around the same time period as the original novel. You'll have to defend your House's power in any way you can, whether that's through soldiers and sheer martial strength, or through conspiracies and spies.

If you're not a Dune superfan, it may require a fair bit of homework, but the world of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel is worth diving into. Best of all, the tabletop RPG delivers a great way of immersing yourself in the universe of the franchise, whether that's the physical and social costs of of combat, the political intrigue, or the vast scale of Arrakis' endless sands. Don't forget the Sandworms, either.

Perhaps you're as hyped for Dune: Awakening as I am and need something to keep you going, or want another way to immerse yourself in Frank Herbert's world. You can grab the Fanatical bundle for just $14.99 / £13.65, which gets you 17 eBooks for the tabletop RPG, from the core rules to a stack of adventures. It's $221 / £157 worth of books for a fraction of the price.

Loving Dune: Adventures of the Imperium, but want something different? Well, you can check out the best board games for some excellent experiences we strongly recommend trying out, or opt for the best card games if you're looking for something a little easier to enjoy.