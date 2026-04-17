Spicy $30 charity bundle gets you the fully loaded physical Dune RPG, 79% off

I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past, I'll almost certainly spend the last $30 of my April paycheck on this Dune RPG Physical Megabundle, because a) I frigging love Dune; b) I've kind of let Modiphius' Ennie-winning Adventures in the Imperium pass me by so far; and c) it's not often Humble's mega-cheap TTRPG bundles give you the real, physical editions of a game.

To be clear, I'm solidly a 'mid-table' Dune fan - I've read the first four books and watched the movies (Lynch AND Villeneuve). True fans could trounce me in a lore duel; like the Warhammer 40k factions it inspired, Dune is a hideously complex ocean of overlapping sci-fi narratives, and embedded histories. But I'm in deep enough to know that this is a marvellous setting for tabletop RPGs.

The roleplaying public seems to agree. Modiphius launched Dune: Adventures in the Imperium back in 2021 - you can even read our interview with lead writer Andrew Peregrine from the time.

Since then, it's released a stack of successful expansions, campaigns, special editions, and addons, and it won an ENnie award for Best Writing in 2022. It's dug out quite the comfy little Sietch for itself amid the shifting, worm-ridden sands of 'roleplaying games that don't have dungeons or winged lizards'.

In my money and time poor scribbler's life, though, I've never yet bought in - so this latest Humble Bundle might be just the Spacing Guild heighliner I've been waiting for. For $30, you get around 145 bucks worth of the game's physical core materials - namely:

The Dune: Adventures in the Imperium core rulebook (RRP $69).

The Gamemaster's Toolkit (RRP $48) - a plush GM screen and 32 page GM guide booklet.

An Arrakis themed dice set of five D20s.

Right off the bat, that's a cracking beginner offer for any TTRPG.

Judging by Modiphius' webstore, there should also be a larger version of the physical bundle coming, with a $400 total value, including the Agents of Dune campaign set and the Arrakis sourcebook, Sand and Dust - but this doesn't appear to be available on Humble Bundle yet.

You can, however, already get a digital only bundle that offers way more books, for ten bucks less - so mainly online roleplayers may prefer to grab that instead. For us, though, the IRL, hold-it-in-your-hands version takes precedence - if only because it's so rare to get stuff like this with a Humble Bundle discount!

Speaking of Humble, that also means this bundle donates a portion of every purchase to charity, in this case the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Over a hundred years old, it's one of the most famous civil rights non profits in the world, working in courts across every US state to protect Americans' constitutional rights. If you'd like to send a bit of cash their way, while getting a sick new RPG on a wild 79% discount, this is your, er, Golden Path to do it.

And if you do, come join the free Wargamer Discord community to let us know what you think, and share your campaign stories. Or send your Tleilaxu clone in your place, all people are welcome! Thinking Machines are banned, however; in this house we remember the lessons of the Butlerian Jihad.