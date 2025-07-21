Help the world's worst DnD adventurers find a job in this wacky new party game

Dungeon Tryouts, a party game about finding work for inept DnD adventurers, began crowdfunding on July 15. In this Apples To Apples style card game, you're in charge of an adventuring agency, and you must pitch your woefully weird clients as the top hire for a particular quest. According to the Kickstarter page, "It combines the hilarious chaos of a D&D session going off the rails with the fast, fun, anyone-can-play format of a party game."

Each round, one player will draw a whimsical or unusual quest card. Everyone else plays an adventurer of their choice from their hand. Each possible hero comes with a weird, significant drawback that's so far hindered them in the hiring process, but it's up to you to explain to the potential employer why this is actually a hidden strength. The quest giver will pick the winner of the round and award their talent agent the points.

The Kickstarter page says "it's like a job interview conducted by the quest giver, except players can get involved in each other's business: making counter-arguments, asking follow-up questions, and doing everything in their power to make sure they get the gig".

Creator Peter Chiykowski (The Story Engine) says that the base game is written and ready to go, but a party of guest writers will be adding additional prompts. These writers include Dimension 20 guests Ify Nwadiwe and Danielle Radford, as well as Jonathan Sims of The Magnus Archives.

Additionally, a horde of popular webcomic artists will contribute to a Guest Artist Booster Pack. This includes Cyanide & Happiness, Shen Comix, Sarah's Scribbles, Swords Comic, Dork Tower, and more.

Along with the base game, three expansions are available as part of the crowdfunder. This includes an unofficial D&D-themed box, a NSFW expansion, and the 'Big Jobs' expansion that allows up to 10 players to compete for two-person jobs.

Backer pledges begin with a $28 dollar copy of the base game, though a PDF version is available for even cheaper at $15. Alternatively, there's a Kickstarter-exclusive Gold Foil edition of the base game available for $38.

The Guest Art Booster is a $10 add-on (or $5 for the PDF). Each expansion can be picked up for $18 (or $10 for the PDF) each, but you can also buy all three as part of a $51 (or digital $25) bundle. The remaining rewards include stickers, enamel pins, and even a T-shirt.

The Kickstarter page also offers several more bundles that mix and match these rewards with small discounts over buying each separately. At the very top end of the pledges is a $180 bundle that includes all rewards, as well as a $750 bundle that also lets you provide art notes for an adventurer card in the final game.

