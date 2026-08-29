This symphonic TTRPG adventure blends club music with cosmic horror

Tabletop RPGs blend mediums in such a unique way from other artforms. I've always been drawn to art that plays with its own narrative, incorporating various other mediums into itself to tell a story. Video games can combine film, music, gameplay and even literature for its tales. Tabletop RPGs have the advantage of physical space, giving the experience a more analog feel than any other.

This adventure for the Mothership TTRPG takes terrifying advantage of that.

EARWRM by Shane Vincent is a psychedelic adventure for Mothership where your crew must deliver a mysterious package to a sketchy part of the galaxy. On this journey, you will pass through an illegal rave blasting some absolute bangers. Unfortunately, these "bangers" are actually an audio virus, latching onto frequencies that override the listener's agency. It's the type of war crime that Warhammer 40k factions would love to inflict upon each other.

As for what makes EARWRM stand out, it's absolutely its integration of actual music to the experience. Accompanying audio is nothing new for the tabletop RPG, of course. But unlike those examples, EARWRM actively plays into the ludonarrative of the adventure. The music you hear in real life is exactly what your characters are hearing. The EARWRM soundtrack captures the catchy eeriness of raves in places you shouldn't be holding them in.

I also adore the artstyle for the zine. The ASCII artstyle evokes the minimalist neon aesthetic of cyberpunk, a matrix of monochromatic lines only hinting at shapes. EARWRM excels at implied horrors, which is exactly what Mothership excels at. You don't get mauled by some massive entity. Instead, you are slowly broken down, mind and body, by something you can't even see. The best tabletop RPGs toe the line between reality and fiction, and EARWRM follows that philosophy perfectly.

You can check out EARWRM on itch.io here.

The Wargamer Discord may not have an audio virus compelling you to stay, but the fun folks are sure to keep you hanging around.