The Elden Ring board game maps more of the Lands Between with new expansions

Elden Ring: The Board Game is due to get two new standalone expansions, publisher Steamforged Games has confirmed. Three years after the original was funded by 13,000 backers, Elden Ring returns to Gamefound with 'Machinations of the Witch' and 'Dominion of Rot'.

Both of the new Elden Ring: The Board Game core boxes feature recognizable plots, foes, and regions. Both one- to four-player boxes can be played standalone or can be combined with each other or with previous core boxes.

The Machinations of the Witch box is set in the iconic Liurnia of the Lakes, while the Dominion of Rot is based in the corrupt Caelid. Each set comes packed with miniatures representing characters and enemies alike from each region. While there's not too much information regarding what you'll be tackling in Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery just yet, the Gamefound page states that you can expect to deal with grim festivities and face Starscourge, the legend boss from the game.

The Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery gamefound page is currently live but only has a campaign preview available, where you can opt to follow along. The full campaign will launch on August 28th.

For those who may have missed the original Elden Ring: The Board Game campaign, which went live back in 2022, there were different pledge levels offered, each providing you with either merchandise, the board game itself, or expansions. We can expect the Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery campaign to function in the same way, with a range of different goodies likely to be on offer rather than just the two core boxes themselves. The earlier you pledged, the better value you were able to get, so if you're hoping to get your hands on the Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery boxes then earlier is likely better.

We shared our Elden Ring: The Board Game review earlier this year, where we praised the title for its varied gameplay, excellent minis, and copious adventure content. However, we were less impressed with its fiddly components and lack of flair.

