Spooky dungeon crawl board game Escape the Dark Castle gets a major overhaul

Escape the Dark Castle, a theme-heavy board game with old-school dungeon crawl vibes, is getting a second edition and a new standalone expansion. Publisher Themeborne Games launched a Gamefound page for Escape the Dark Forest and Escape the Dark Castle: Second Edition on October 1. "With Castle Second Edition, we're revisiting our beloved, first-ever design as it enters its second decade, bringing it up to the frankly higher standards the series has gone on to set since its original release", Themeborne says

Escape the Dark Castle is a simple adventure board game that offers exactly what its title promises. Players must work together to escape the dungeons of The Dark Castle, opening one door at a time by drawing a new event card. Threats you encounter are resolved with a basic, skill-based combat system that requires you to roll the right spooky symbols on your dice to progress. Beware, though - if any member of the party reaches zero hit points before the deck runs out, everyone loses.

It's a simple, luck-based game that goes all in on its spooky theme. The black-and-white art style harkens back to an era of punishing dungeon crawls in classic D&D. It's also a game that's loved by many people (myself included), enough that it spawned two standalone spin-offs and multiple expansions.

It's been eight years since Themeborne first released Escape the Dark Castle, and it promises that the new edition "will apply everything we have learned along the way". The new version promises a full overhaul of the game's art, "improved balance and difficulty scaling", more chapter and item cards, and more mechanics. Themeborne promises we'll get ranged weapons, item durability, and a "new luck-mitigating Stamina system". The dice system and prisoner designs will also apparently be updated.

There's not much information available about Escape the Dark Forest, but Themeborne does say it'll be partially compatible with Second Edition. "While each one is a full standalone game you can play in their own right, the idea is that you will also be able to play them sequentially for a longer game if you wish - starting in the Castle, and when you escape, moving on to the Forest", it explains. "We plan to publish some very minor 'campaign' rules to explain how to continue into a game of Forest with the same characters that just escaped the Castle."

Themeborne also makes it clear that these new board games are in no way compatible with Escape the Dark Castle's previous edition. Escape the Dark Forest won't work with the first-edition base game, and first-edition expansions can't be paired with Second Edition.

Additionally, no first-edition products will be available as part of the crowdfunding campaign. "Castle Second Edition represents the start of a refreshed product range, replacing the First Edition product format entirely", Themeborne says. No First Edition products will be reprinted in their current form, what we have left in stock on the website will be the last chance to get those items! However, much of that content will be reworked and re-released as expansions for Second Edition in due course."

There's currently no Gamefound launch date, but we'll be sure to update you when one appears.