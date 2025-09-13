This gothic sci-fi TTRPG is a Lovecraftian mystery wrapped in cosmic horror

Though perhaps not as extensive as its fantasy peers, the sci-fi genre for TTRPGs remain quite lively. From mega franchises such as Warhammer 40,000 or niche classics such as Traveller, the genre is a veritable spawning ground for innovative ideas. As for me, I am particularly interested in TTRPGs that tackle the horrors ever-present in science fiction. Fortunately for my morbid curiosity, I stumbled upon an interesting Kickstarter project.

Ex Tenebris, a gothic sci-fi TTRPG by Black Armada, perfectly captures the vibe of my favorite sci-fi settings. Like all the best tabletop RPGs, it wears its influences on its sleeve. Gone are the clean halls of the Enterprise or the radiant glow of lightsabers from galaxies far, far away. Black Armada directly cites the likes of Event Horizon, Dune and Warhammer 40k as inspirations for the main setting.

Players take on the role of the Guardians of Moira, an interstellar agency aiming to protect the Republic of Stars from extradimensional threats. Instead of classes, they choose from 11 possible archetypes, representing classic tropes in the sci-fi and mystery genre.

As for the gameplay, it uses the creator's very own Spawned from the Tenebrium system. It is a twist on the Carved from Brindlewood system, which is itself a take on the Powered by the Apocalypse. For the unfamiliar, these are narratively driven systems that emphasize player choice over crunchy mechanics.

For GMs, very little prep is required. In fact, the way the game flows, a GM might even get surprised by where a story ends up going. Even a "bad roll" can lead to rich storytelling down the line. As a bonus for critics of generative AI such as myself, the creators proudly use 100% human-made horrors, just as the Omnissiah intended.

As of this writing, the Kickstarter goal has surpassed itself twice over. If you want to get on the ground floor of this cool indie TTRPG, you can check out the pledges page right here.

