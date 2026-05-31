Experience Silent Hill in Call of Cthulhu with this fan-made supplement

Call of Cthulhu arguably holds the spot of most popular tabletop RPG besides the obvious dungeon-crawling classic. The Lovecraftian TTRPG offers a very different experience from the typical fantasy fare. Instead of seasoned adventurers fighting monsters, you are often normal people facing off against threats beyond human comprehension. In this regard, it has a lot of similarities with a certain survival horror game series.

And this supplement aims to bleed these worlds together.

Alessa's Nightmare is a fan-made supplement that brings the themes and atmosphere of the first Silent Hill to Call of Cthulhu. Already, combining one of the best tabletop RPGs of all time with its video game counterpart is a fantastic idea. Set shortly before Harry Mason's unfortunate visit to the town, the book focuses on the horrors of memory. Silent Hill's rustic locale and simple living hide rusted steel and a complex conspiracy, and it's up to the players to bring those nightmares to the surface.

The supplement is still in development, and currently only features a bestiary of iconic Silent Hill monsters for Call of Cthulhu. Each monster comes with stat blocks that best reflect their in-game roles. As a fan of the Silent Hill series, I applaud the team's choice to use Silent Hill 1 as the foundation for a Call of Cthulhu adventure.

Whereas the more popular Silent Hill 2 focuses more on mental manifestations of guilt, the first game was far more literal. These monsters had no particular connection to Harry Mason. Instead, they exist to show just how out-of-depth Harry is in dealing with extra-dimensional threats. Just like the average Call of Cthulhu player feels in any given game.

While still in its early stages, the bestiary shows me how passionate the people behind this fan project are. They have three scenarios planned for the full release, and I have every confidence they can create something hauntingly beautiful here. If nothing else, it's a great entry point for survival horror fans into tabletop, besides DnD horror one shots, of course.

You can check out Alessa's Nightmare on itch.io here.

In your restless feed, you'll see this place. The Wargamer Discord. It's guaranteed to give you good memories (and significantly less guilt).