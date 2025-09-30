Award-winning TTRPG reveals stunning new cover by legendary Final Fantasy artist

Need Games has launched the Kickstarter for the 'Celebration Edition' of its award-winning tabletop RPG Fabula Ultima. This tabletop system, which took home an Ennie in 2023, is inspired by classic Japanese console RPGs like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. Fittingly, Kickstarter backers will get a core rulebook with an alternate cover by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Fans of Amano's work will instantly recognize the artist's ethereal style in this cover, with its elongated figures, beautiful vibrant watercolor effect, and vaguely ukiyo-e vibes. It's the same style you'll have seen on Final Fantasy concept art, box covers, and their iconic title logos.

The Kickstarter, which went live on September 30, includes new hardcover and deluxe editions of the game's core rulebook; its three setting atlases featuring high fantasy, classic fantasy, and techno fantasy worlds; and a new book: a 300-page bestiary with over 100 monsters and plenty of tools and character options.

Only the Kickstarter-exclusive version of the core rulebook features artwork by Yoshitaka Amano. The other hardcover books have the regular covers, while the deluxe versions feature minimalist covers featuring the Fabula Ultima logo. The latter also come with a collector's box for storing the books.

Images of the innards of the new Bestiary vol 1 shows that - along with all the stats and special abilities you'd expect to find - it also contains useful tips for how to implement some of these creatures and villains into a campaign, with advice on everything from Death Knights to Jellies.

Aside from an Italian-only variant that came with the game's launch in 2022, Fabula Ultima fans have been limited to softcover or PDF versions of the books up to now, so if you've been holding off grabbing a physical copy up to now or can't be trusted not to immediately bend or crumple a paperback book, this might be a good excuse to pick the game up.

I've not actually tried Fabula Ultima - is it any good? Come let us know on the Wargamer Discord. Or, if you're done mucking about with this indie RPG malarkey (I'm kidding) check out our guide to all the DnD classes.