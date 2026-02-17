Find out what's next for the Fallout Factions wargame in our live designer AMA

On Thursday February 19, Evie Moriarty, head games designer at tabletop game studio Modiphius, will be hanging out in the free Wargamer Discord community and answering your questions about the future of the Fallout Factions miniature wargame, starting with the upcoming starter set Battle for Boston. It's the first Wargamer community AMA of 2026, and if there's anything you want to know about this Fallout 4 themed expansion to one of the best skirmish wargames on the market, don't miss out! What's more, one lucky audience member will be selected at random to get a free copy of the upcoming starter set.

To take part, all you need to do is join the Wargamer Discord community, and join us in the AMA events video channel on Thursday, February 19 at 8.30am PST / 11.30am EST / 4.30pm GMT. A member of team Wargamer will be your host, and will be putting questions from the chat to Moriarty.

I had the pleasure of speaking to Moriarty earlier this month to learn what fans should expect about Fallout Factions: Battle for Boston, and you can read some of our conversation in this interview. They had much, much more to say about the game than I was able to write up, including some very juicy facts about how the Minutemen and Railroad factions will play - join us in the AMA to learn more.

If you're not familiar with Fallout Factions, it's a miniature wargame that puts you in charge of a small gang of survivors, raiders, or another famous faction from the Fallout universe, as you struggle for survival and resources in the wasteland. The rules are easy to learn, quick to play, yet packed with Fallout flavour and tactical depth. My full review of the original Nuka World starter set was pretty glowing, and it looks like Battle for Boston will improve on it in the main way that matters - it's themed around Fallout 4, not a piece of DLC.

We look forward to seeing you in the Wargamer Discord community this Thursday!