Get 92% off a vaultful of 18 Fallout tabletop RPG books in this mega bundle

There’s so much to do in Fallout: The Roleplaying Game. As you navigate the aftermath of a nuclear war, you’ll encounter fighting gangs of sadistic looters, face friendly and malicious mutants, and uncover relics of the pre-war golden era. For only $18 / £14.43, would-be wasteland wanderers can get 17 digital books, maps, and content packs to start a tabletop adventure in the Fallout universe.

The post-post-apocalypse has always been a fantastic setting for tabletop RPGs. Yes, I said post-post-apocalypse, because, unlike the post-apocalypse, in Fallout: The Tabletop Roleplaying Game, society is rebuilding. Seriously, there are cities already – we’re well past societal collapse and a new society is rising from the ashes. Even so, rebuilding society with scraps in a radiated world is about as hard as you’d expect, and it’s an experience that ranks among the best tabletop RPGs I’ve ever played.

The Fallout TTRPG runs on the 2d20 system, which may surprise some DnD players. Players must roll with two 2d20 dice. If you roll equal or under a target number for each die, the action is a success. Unlike DnD, rolling a natural 1 means critical success while a natural 20 means very bad times lay ahead.

As befitting of the post-post-apocalyptic setting, it’s a game where resources must be managed carefully. Players must carefully manage Action Points and Luck Points. These can change disastrous rolls into outright victories. All these nerdy mechanics aside, the true strength of the Fallout TTRPG is its setting.

The campaigns feel exactly like the videogames, ranging from wacky 50s sci-fi-style adventures to horrifying deep dives into the folly of man. Special mention goes to Winter of Atom which puts players in an altogether different winter from the familiar nuclear one. A radical splinter cult of the Children of Atom is amassing an army to spread radiation and nuclear fire to the innocent masses, while harsh winters add another layer of danger to the deadly wasteland. Altogether it makes for a wonderfully challenging experience.

The bundle also gives you access to multiple NPC and map packs to flesh out your little slice of post-post-apocalypse. Whether it’s remnants of the corrupt Enclave or a righteous band of mercenaries, these packs will make your campaigns feel even more alive.

These aren’t just mere PDFs, of course. The complete collection of Fallout: The Roleplaying Game is specifically built for the cinematic virtual tabletop platform, Alchemy RPG. It’s free to use and is a great alternative even among the most popular virtual tabletops.

Here’s a list of other notable books included in the Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Complete Collection Humble Bundle:

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game – Starter Set

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game – Core Rulebook Enhanced Edition

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game – Showdown in Skull Canyon

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game – Into the Abyss

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game – Gamemaster’s Tool Kit

The Fallout TTRPG Humble Bundle is only available until Thursday, March 13, 2025. Money raised through the bundle goes to Direct Relief, an organization that is pretty much the IRL version of Followers of the Apocalypse in Fallout: New Vegas. They provide medical relief for places ravaged by natural disasters, from basic antibiotics to life-saving surgery.

Check out editor Alex Evans’ Fallout: The Roleplaying Game impressions for a closer look at some of the delights awaiting you in the core book. If you’re looking for a different kind of sci-fi hell, try out the best Warhammer 40k games before diving into the tabletop. Alternatively, we can always guide you through ole faithful, Dungeons and Dragons, with full guides to all the DnD classes and various DnD races you can build your character on.

And, for daily updates across the biggest tabletop games, including tasty deals like this one, make sure you follow Wargamer on Google News.