Fallout Wasteland Warfare unveils two new starter sets for its "solo first" second edition

Modiphius has revealed new details on the singleplayer-focused second edition of its Fallout miniature game Wasteland Warfare, which arrives in late 2026 with a slate of new products planned, including two upcoming core sets - one dropping in Q3, the other Q4.

Though we don't have exact dates, we do know the first thing on the schedule is the Into the Wasteland solo starter set and rulebook. According to a press release, this is designed for fans who want "an introduction to the core solo experience".

It will provide players with rules for creating custom heroes and generating thematic wasteland regions, as well as a bestiary of 'AI'-driven (for lack of a better term) wasteland creatures for their warbands to battle.

For those preferring to explore the radioactive desert with a friend, the Warbands starter set will be similar to the original two-player starter set, with PVC resin minis, cardboard scenery, and the rulebook and tokens you need to play the game. Just like the old version, the theme is super mutants and survivors.

Speaking of minis, Modiphius will be releasing a combination of ready-to-play PVC models and plastic multi-part minis for Wasteland Warfare. It aims to provide an accessible entry point to the game with Encounter Boxes of prebuilt PVC models "themed by a regional threat or faction". Meanwhile the first multi-part kits will be two packs each, with four vault survivors - one all-male band and one all-female - along with customisable equipment and weapons.

Looking even further ahead, the publisher plans to release The Wasteland Compendium in early 2027, a book which will feature rules for running different wasteland regions, from the Capital, to the Mojave, to Appalachia.

Wasteland Warfare originally came out in 2018, but the new iteration of the game is quite a different beast. When the publisher came out with Fallout Factions in 2024, some fans feared for the future of the older title. But instead of scrapping it, Modiphius has leaned hard into singleplayer narrative content for the game. Now, it's considered a "solo-first" wargame, while Factions fulfils the role of a traditional skirmish wargame.

