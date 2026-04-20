Forget New Vegas, the biggest Fallout reboot of 2026 is the miniature wargame

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare second edition seems like a promising evolution for the narrative heavy miniature wargame.

A miniature of 'the courier' character from the wargame Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, superimposed on the key art of the same character from Fallout: New Vegas - a character in jeans, kevlar armor, duster, military helmet, and gas mask, holding a long rifle
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Fallout: Wasteland Warfare 
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Fallout: Wasteland Warfare is getting a second edition later this year, and praise the atom, it looks like it's going to be far simpler than the overwrought original. I was given a brief demo of the revised Fallout miniature wargame at Adepticon, and was relieved to discover the rules have been greatly streamlined. This could be a perfect excuse to bring publisher Modiphius' excellent range of Fallout miniatures out of the vault and onto the tabletop wasteland.

The first edition of Wasteland Warfare is something of a mutant hybrid, a miniature wargame with both co-operative and competitive game modes, and a level of rules detail you'd normally only find in an RPG. The thing is, Modiphius already makes a full fat Fallout TTRPG, and has a dedicated skirmish wargame called Fallout Factions, and they're both far more focused designs.

So for Wasteland Warfare second edition Modiphius has steered the design away from the other two systems, focusing the rules primarily on solo and co-operative narrative wargaming. Players will control survivors as they explore the wastelands and confront AI-controlled raiders, mutants, robots, and more.

A demo game of Fallout Wasteland Warfare - wasteland survivors and Super Mutants battle around a jackknifed truck

During my demo I got to see the new system for enemy AI behaviour in action. it promises to be much lighter than first edition, where controlling NPCs was effectively the same as playing the game against yourself. In fact, the new system generates behaviour not unlike the enemy AI in the Bethesda Fallout videogames, and without the glitches.

Moving or acting in front of an enemy, or injuring another enemy close to them, will raise their alertness level, an aggro stat that you track with tokens. When it's the NPC's turn whichever one is most alert will act, and its tokens turn into a budget of actions for it to burn through as it comes to ruin your day.

Different classes of enemy follow different behaviour scripts, so my demo game saw super mutant hounds bound straight towards the player characters as we wandered onto the board, while a super mutant with a minigun ominously closed the distance from the far side of a derelict truck, ready to shower us with lead.

A supermutant hound closes to devour a wasteland survivor in the miniature wargame Fallout Wasteland Warfare

Nothing huge and flashy, then, just a functional system. And frankly I'm glad to see it. The first edition of Wasteland Warfare used a lot of cards, custom symbols, and custom dice, all of which required learning and memorization.

While it was kind of neat that every little bit of junk down to a bottle of Nuka Cola had its own stat card, the overall effect just wasn't that different from a regular skirmish game, at least for my tastes. Second edition cuts out the cards altogether, and trims the dice symbols way back - though it doesn't shed custom dice completely.

Fallout Wasteland Warfare model - the truly enormous scorchbeast queen, a colossal bat monster from Appalachia

The Wasteland Warfare miniature range is gorgeous, so to my mind, anything that makes it easier for people to play with them is welcome. A spokesperson at Modiphius' booth said the whole range of Wasteland Warfare miniatures will get updated rules for second edition, though not necessarily on the day that the core rules launch.

Are you a fan of the existing Wasteland Warfare with an immaculately organised collection of item cards sad to see them go? Or someone who has always been tempted by the miniatures but never gotten over the game's symbol-dense stat cards? We'd love to hear from you in the official Wargamer Discord community!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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