Grab 28 DnD adventure books for 94% off on Fanatical in this summer sale

Dungeons and Dragons has more books a year than some tabletop RPGs will have in their lifetimes. Such is the boon when you're the top dog of the tabletop industry. The vast majority of those tomes will inevitably be one-shots, the most popular type of book for most players. Given how difficult the upkeep on a DnD campaign is, one-shots are a great way to get your roleplaying fix fast.

And Fanatical has some great choices on sale.

The Menagerie of Adventures RPG Bundle from Menagerie Press features 28 books that are just as good as anything you'd see on the DnD release schedule. For only $12.99, you get $239.99 worth of Menagerie Press' best books, ranging from exciting one-shots to supplements full of traps and curses.

Menagerie Press is a small-time publisher with a surprising amount of output. With books for DnD all the way to Shadowdark, it's a publisher that knows what makes tabletop players happy. Folks looking for new adventures but want a lot of options may not need more than this bundle.

My personal pick from the bundle is The Pits of Brund, though for an odd reason. It was originally a book for Shadowdark, the premiere TTRPG for OSR stylings. Turning that nightmarishly fun dungeon over to DnD 5e fulfills my agenda. What better way to get DnD players to try out new TTRPGs than giving them a taste of what others can offer? Try it out in DnD first, then watch them adjust to Shadowdark's brutal combat. Why yes, I am a terrifying DM, why do you ask?

Another fun concept from the bundle is THe Hound Knight, a bounty hunt adventure. There are multiple of these, but what I love about them is the flavor. A bounty hunt means detective work and exciting foot chases, qualities that all the best tabletop RPGs should have.

Here are some other notable picks from the Menagerie of Adventures RPG Bundle.

Temple of Misfortune

Careless Adventurer's Guide to Hazards

The Dream Prison

Adul, City of Gold

Rats of Ul-Gol

The Menagerie of Adventures RPG Bundle sale ends on August 20, 2026.

Once you have those books, you can find your next DnD table over at the Wargamer Discord!