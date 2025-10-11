Grab 26 horror books from DnD alternative Dungeon Crawl Classics for 95% off

For a game about Dungeons and Dragons, the franchise does tend to be on the whimsical side of things. Sure, there's plenty of DnD horror out there, but most of the popular experiences tend towards sprawling gothic campaigns. Need we say more about epics such as Curse of Strahd? But for folks who want the tabletop equivalent of a short Goosebumps horror story, Dungeon Crawl Classics has you covered.

For a truly terrifying 95% off, you can grab 26 of the best horror adventures and sourcebooks from Dungeon Crawl Classics. At only $9.99, these books ensure your next Halloween tabletop sessions are plenty spooky. The quality of these adventures rival many of the classic DnD books. Before delving into the adventures, I just want to give props to the artists for all these covers.

Despite being modern books, these covers perfectly capture the vibe I once had looking through old Goosebumps books in the library. There's equal parts dark comedy and genuinely disturbing sights abound. The best introduction to DCC's brand of horror is They Served Brandolyn Red.

Set in the once-festive village of Portnelle, a rivalry between its most influential families is set to end with a marriage between its youngest generations. However, dark secrets threaten to uncover the bloody truth, and it's up to the players whether this ceremony will be a "Red Wedding." Since it's a level 0 adventure, it's the perfect way to get newbies acclimated to DCC's style.

Here are some of the other notable titles from the Goodman Games Tabletop Horror Collection:

The Old God's Return

Sinister Secrets of the Semptress

Xcrawl: New Year's Evil

The Corpse That Love Built

Creep, Skrag, Creep

The Fanatical sale ends on Friday, December 5, 2025. You'll have plenty of time to grab these hair-raising adventures. Still, the sooner the better, because those tabletop parties aren't scaring themselves.

