This hard sci-fi alternative to Warhammer 40k is 95% off on Fanatical!

Warhammer 40,000 has undeniably shifted the perspective on what space-based warfare on the tabletop looks like. While it's fun to see the wacky denizens of the 42nd millenium perpetuate endless warcrimes, there's a desire for some folks to try out something a bit more grounded. Fortunately, 2300 AD is the alternative TTRPG you're looking for.

For only $8.99, you can grab 21 of the best sourcebooks from 2300 AD. That's a whopping 95% off from its original price of $152. As for why you should check out 2300 AD, it's simply one of the best TTRPGs set in space. This is especially true if you're a fan of hard sci-fi, the kind of stories that you can plausibly see happening in real life.

With that realism comes a new form of wonder and tension. There's something so appealing about seeing tech in this game and finding its roots in our world's technology. At the same time, the game's themes on Earth are still as fractured as ever. Geopolitical (well, astropolitical) issues, plus the added wrinkle of aliens means 2300 AD is far from a Trekkian Utopia.

And since I find every excuse to trap myself in a cyber dystopia, my favorite book of the bunch is Earth/Cybertech. As one of the earliest adopters of the setting besides Cyberpunk itself, Earth/Cybertech showcases how Earth has fared 300 years after the events of Twilight 2000. Given how many people opted to leave Earth in the first place, it's not great for living in. It is, however, very fun to roleplay in.

Here are some other notable books from the 2300 AD RPG Classic Collection:

Man's Battle for the Stars

Operation Overlord

Rotten to the Core

Invasion

Mission Arcturus

The sale will last until Thursday, November 13, 2025. With that much time to decide, you might as well be in the future.

