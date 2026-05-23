Grab over 40 freakishly retro DnD-style TTRPG books for 95% off

Dungeons and Dragons may have been born in the 1970s, but it was truly codified into the pop culture phenomenon it is today in the 1980s. From Saturday morning cartoons to a plethora of iconic one-shots, DnD in the 80s is a fond memory for many a tabletop veteran. Another thing I adore about the 1980s is the sheer amount of messy and chaotic post-apocalypse media full of the most loveable weirdos around.

Those two worlds collide in this awesome Fanatical sale.

For only $17.99, the Mutant Crawl Classics RPG Bundle features 42 of the most zany adventure books set in the post-apocalypse. That's 95% off to play some of the most 80s TTRPG games ever. Mutant Crawl Classics is a spin-off of the much beloved Dungeon Crawl Classics TTRPG. Inspired by the campaigns of old, when DnD classes didn't number in the double digits, it was the epitome of the OSR philosophy. Other than the mechanics, what I always loved about the "Crawl Classics" series is its hilariously dark tone.

That radical attitude of macabre comedy extends to Mutant Crawl Classics, filled to the brim with Toxic Avenger-esque creatures and characters to fight off. The wasteland is a super-continent of humid jungles hiding urban decay underneath. Brave adventurers can uncover powerful artifacts from the past, but only if they can survive the legions of robots, mutants and other anachronistic foes along the way. It's practically like living in a Hive World from the Warhammer 40k games.

If I had a favorite book from the bunch, it would be Mutant High School, because it is a rare case of lore-heaviness in the system. With a whopping 20 pages that aren't just adventures, you learn a lot about the inner city schools of the post-apocalypse. I'm a sucker for super-powered high schools, and at Tier 1, you can nab this zine for only $1.

Here are some other cool books from the Mutant Crawl Classics RPG Bundle:

The Apocalypse Park

The Time Citadel

A Mutant for All Seasons

Marvels of the Multiverse

Crash of the Titans

You can purchase the Mutant Crawl Classics RPG Bundle over at Fanatical.

For more tabletop reminiscing, visit the folks over at the Wargamer Discord!