Get Field of Glory 2 Medieval and 25 top PC wargames at 88% off

Tactical war game, Field of Glory II: Medieval is currently discounted as part of the new Fanatical Build your own Tabletop Wargame Bundle sale. And it’s not just Field of Glory II: Medieval that’s on offer in the Fanatical bundle deal. In this new bundle, you can choose between 26 games and DLCs, with the games added to your Steam library once purchased.

If you’ve had your eye on this game for a while (or one of its many expansion packs) and love playing all the best grand strategy games, now could be the ideal time to buy one of the best war games. Field of Glory II: Medieval comes with a whole host of DLCs to choose between, allowing you to further enhance gameplay.

This Tabletop Wargame Bundle brings together strategy games across the rise of Rome, the High Middle Ages, the Classical Age, the Japanese Warring States, and fantasy tabletop battling. Four games will cost you $9.99 (£9.99), eight will cost you $19.28 (£17.14), 15 will cost you $31.99 (£29.99), and all 26 will set you back $51.98 (£51.98).

With 26 options to choose from, there’s a fair amount to pick from, so we’ve rounded them all up below.

Field of Glory II: Medieval

Field of Glory II: Medieval – Rise of the Swiss – DLC

Field of Glory II: Medieval – Sublime Porte – DLC

Field of Glory II: Medieval – Swords and Scimitars – DLC

Sengoku Jidai: Shadow of the Shogun

Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame DLC

Field of Glory: Empires – Persia 550-330 BCE – DLC

Field of Gl ory II: Swifter than Eagles

Field of Glory II: Medieval – Storm of Arrows

Field of Glory: Empires

Fantasy General II: Evolution – DLC

Fantasy General II: Onslaught – DLC

Fantasy General II: Hero Edition Upgrade Pack – DLC

Field of Glory II: Medieval Reconquista – DLC

Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia – DLC

Field of Glory II: Wolves at the Gate – DLC

Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire – DLC

Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant – DLC

Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius – DLC

Fantasy General II

Field of Glory II

Sengoku Jidai: Bjeongja Horan Campaign – DLC

Sengoku Jidai: Genko Campaign – DLC

Sengoku Jidai: Mandate of Heaven – DLC

Sengoku Jidai: Gempai Kassen – DLC

Sengoku Jidai: Genko MP Skirmishes -DLC

