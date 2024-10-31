Field of Glory Empires and other PC tabletop wargames $2 each in new bundle

Unsurprisingly, we love wargames here at Wargamer, and Fanatical has bundled up some fantastic wargames at an astonishing 88% discount. The build-your-own tabletop wargame bundle includes four Field of Glory games and over 20 DLC, over $400 worth of content for only $52.

Field of Glory: Empires ranks among the best grand strategy games on PC for me. I’ve always found Roman history profoundly captivating, from its epic rise to its tragic fall. I’m no Scipio Africanus on the battlefield, but Field of Glory: Empires has its hook of me. It’s innovative, considering far more factors than just mere military might in its campaign: after every battle, there’s still an empire you have to keep running.

In our Field of Glory: Empires review, we said, “FoGE is a revolutionary game because it’s not just one game… Most gamers I know like to play battles or run countries, but not both.” In FoGE both aspects are well developed, reflective of the game’s overall high quality.

The other titles in the bundle are no slouches either. Field of Glory 2 primarily takes place during the medieval era, with DLC that adds factions and scenarios from all over the Middle Ages. Sengoku Jidai takes place in 16th-century East Asia, where players can encounter historical factions like the Japanese Shogunate and the Ming Dynasty in a grand game of politics and conquest.

Finally, Fantasy General 2 leaves reality in favor of a fantastical land of magic and monsters. Despite the fancier armor and glowing eyes, Fantasy General 2 sticks to what makes the best 4X games so beloved: good old-fashioned military strategy and morally questionable politicking.

If any of the above sounds like your jam, Fanatical’s Build Your Own Tabletop Wargame Bundle lets you take your pick of games and DLC from the following franchises:

Field of Glory II Medieval

Field of Glory: Empires

Fantasy General II

Sengoku Jidai: Shadow of the Shogun

This bundle is available until Monday, December 2, 2024. Make sure you get these games before then if you’re keen to add them to your collection at a discount.

