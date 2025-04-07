Win the brand new Finspan board game - just by joining our Discord community!

Wingspan is a veritable household name in board games these days – it’s easy to learn but crunchy enough to get competitive; it’s beautiful to look at; and it genuinely teaches you about wildlife. I was therefore jazzed at the surprise release of its new fish-themed game Finspan in January – and I’m even more excited to announce that we’ve got a brand new copy to give away to one lucky reader (hopefully you, I like you best).

Thanks to our friends over at Zatu Games, we’ll be giving away one copy of Finspan to a lucky winner at the end of the month! And all you need to do to have a chance of winning is join our brand new Wargamer Discord community (where you’ll find more competitions and prizes to be won, as well as discussions on your favorite games, live events, and more). It’s a win/win!



Finspan made (sigh) quite a splash when it appeared out of nowhere in January, and it’s in some demand right now, as the latest iteration of the wildly popular Wingspan engine-building formula. You’ll draft cards from a vast selection of 125 zoologically correct, beautifully illustrated fish; place them in one of three zones in your player board; then lay and hatch eggs to form combos that generate victory points, thus tipping the scales towards a win.

It retails at $50/£45 – but if you enter our competition by joining Wargamer’s new Discord community for free, you’ll get a chance to win your copy for zero dollars, courtesy of Zatu. Entries close on April 25, 2025 – so click on the button above to dive in! Once you’ve joined the Discord, you can get extra chances to win by following our other socials, to keep up with Wargamer’s latest coverage.

Why else should you get involved in the Wargamer Discord? I’m glad you asked! For starters, you can enjoy:

Dedicated discussions for all your favorite games – Warhammer, DnD, MTG, Pokémon TCG, board games, and Star Wars tabletop games, plus a dedicated gallery for sharing mini painting progress, your latest models, and painting tips.

Four big competitions – Shiny Warhammer, TTRPG, Magic: The Gathering, and board game prizes to be won (if you've got the power). We'll have more running every month – the more, the merrier!

Weekly live hobby hangout sessions with our editor – Wanna chill out and paint minis with yours truly, Wargamer editor Alex Evans? I'll be online Thursdays for Discord members only.

'Meet the team' live chats – we're a lovely bunch, and we want to chat with Wargamer readers about all things tabletop (and maybe what it's like being a professional journalist about them).

Access to our live feed of the best tabletop games deals – Our hobbies tend to be expensive, so Wargamer spends quite a lot of time finding cheap stuff for our readers. The dedicated feed in our Discord will have all our latest deal articles and more, to help out hobby bargain hunters. You can opt out of it, too, if you just want the chats.

And that’s only the beginning – starting soon, we’ll be welcoming guest speakers for AMAs from the makers of your favorite games – letting our Discord members hear directly from the designers, developers, and publishers behind your favorite tabletop games.

Beyond that, we’re cooking up many more rad plans to for live events, ways to host and play tabletop games with you lovely Wargamer readers, community projects, and more. Sound good? Waste no more time – head back up to the competition above, join the Discord, and join the community!