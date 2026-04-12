This folklore TTRPG features furry horrors in a dark fantasy world

My favorite fantasy tabletop RPGS tend towards flavor rather than mechanics. Yes, I do love optimizing my builds in Pathfinder 2e but I'd be lying if it wasn't the Impossible Lands that drew me in first. Fantasy TTRPGs rely so much on their aesthetic because that's where fantasy shines most. Even so, there's a delicate balance between storytelling focus and engaging gameplay. In that regard, Mork Borg provides a rules-lite system that encourages storytelling.

As for flavor, this upcoming folklore horror RPG fits perfectly.

Fomoria is a dark fantasy RPG inspired by folk horror. Beneath the surface, the denizens of the deep are known as the Folk. Once creatures of the Sun, their time underground has changed them. Whether for the better or worse, none can truly judge. Players joined into a cabal, bound by duty and necessity to purge the horrors of the dark. Unlike the classic DnD races, the characters of Fomoria are all practically from the Underdark.

Aesthetically, it's a sinister menagerie of anthropomorphic menaces. If you want to see what happens when Redwall suddenly gets taken over by eldritch horrors, Fomoria is a pretty good guess. I love the animalistic motifs and designs because that's exactly what most folk horror boils down to. In a time when mankind still feared nature, even the meekest of deer look disturbing under moonlit shades.

Mechanically, the game uses the Mork Borg system, a popular engine for storytellers. Combat is fast and brutal, while the in-betweens offer plenty of opportunity for exploration and storytelling. It's no Final Fantasy Tactics, but the best tabletop RPGs don't become so purely from combat. Mork Borg excels in blending engaging gameplay with the story. It's a particularly good fit for Fomoria, because Mork Borg loves its dark fantasy worlds full of death. If you'd like an overview of those rules, you can check out the Fomoria quickstart.

You can support Fomoria on Kickstarter here.

Though not quite as deep underground, you can also form your own cabal over at the Wargamer Discord!