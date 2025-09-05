Join Frostgrave designer Joe McCullough for a live Discord AMA

When Joseph McCullough released Frostgrave in 2015, he had no way of knowing it would become one of the biggest success stories in indie miniature wargaming, spawning expansions, spin-offs, and an expansive miniature range. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this fabulous fantasy warband game, we've invited McCullough to answer your questions in the Wargamer Discord community, in a live AMA - so make sure you're there!

The AMA will be hosted in our events stage on Thursday September 11, at 8.30am PT / 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST. This is a live video AMA hosted by a member of team Wargamer, and you'll be able to submit questions to McCullough via the chat. Hop into our Discord community now to get involved!

McCullough is a relentless indie designer, with a silly number of games to his name. Frostgrave is by far the most popular - deservedly so, as it remains one of the best miniature wargames on the market. In it, players control wizards and their warbands as they explore an ancient magical city emerging from hundreds of years frozen in ice. Easy to learn and quick to play, it has an open-ended magic system that lets you play anything from a corpse-raising Necromancer to a fire-blasting Elementalist.

Frostgrave turned ten years old this summer, and McCullough has been relentless with expansion content - the game is onto its second edition and has dozens of supplements large and small, covering everything from adventures in the wildwoods to a daemonic invasion. A special hardback anniversary edition of Frostgrave is up for pre-order with publisher Osprey Games already.

Frostgrave has also provided the mechanical core for a whole family of other games. Ghost Archipelago travels to lush, pirate-haunted jungles; Stargrave explores every sci-fi subgenre you can imagine; The Silver Bayonet is a horror wargame in the Napoleonic age; and Rangers of Shadow Deep is on the borderline of being a TTRPG. Not to mention he's made a full fantasy wargame, called Oathamark - and I haven't even mentioned his non-fiction!

With a packed game design career, we can't wait to talk with McCullough and find out more. Make sure you're there - the very best questions at our AMAs always come from our audience. You can join the Discord via this link.