Mammoth RPG board game Frosthaven hits its lowest ever price at Amazon

Love dungeons, but feel D&D doesn't have enough of them? Want a board game that's as immersive as it is crunchy? Do you like having your butt kicked by a tabletop game set in a harsh tundra of frost and ruin? Then Frosthaven is for you.

Sure, it's mega expensive, but eagle-eyed gamers can get a copy for well below its usual $250 price. Amazon, for example, seems to have reduced Frosthaven's retail price by $60, selling it for just $189.99. That's not bad for one of the best board games on the market.

Frosthaven is the standalone follow-up to the critically acclaimed Gloomhaven, a game beloved for its euro-inspired dungeon crawls and legacy RPG elements. Your party played the role of mercenaries in the titular Gloomhaven, a dark city with even darker secrets. After each adventure, the town would grow, and so too would the mercenary's potential for power.

Frosthaven takes that same concept and amps it up, adding more complex scenarios, refining the first game's mechanics, and introducing a fleshed-out base-building section of play. It's bigger in every way, including the hefty weight of the box.

In addition to a new, snowy setting, Frosthaven features heaps of new classes, items, and over a hundred scenarios in its campaign. In our Frosthaven review, Mollie Russell said, "Ever since my review copy arrived, Frosthaven has consumed my every waking thought." So if you're looking for a game that you can just totally lose yourself in, this might be the one for you.

We're not sure if Amazon's new price is a permanent or temporary change to Frosthaven's RRP. Regardless, it's lower than pretty much every other store that's stocking the game. If you want to ask a team of experienced Frosthaven players questions before you invest, feel free to drop us a line in the Wargamer Discord.