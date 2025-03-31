The creator of Frosthaven still hasn’t finished playing his own board game

In a recent interview with Wargamer, Frosthaven designer Isaac Childres revealed that he hasn’t finished a full playthrough of the board game he designed. While Childres says he “played it a lot during development”, he only tested scenarios in isolation. “Actually playing through the campaign is not something I’ve ever done, so I’m excited to do that.”

While we’d argue that Frosthaven is one of the best board games of 2022, it’s unsurprising that even the designer hasn’t finished a playthrough. The average Frosthaven player is expected to play around 100 different scenarios, each of which can take hours to complete.

“Where I live, I’ve formed a group that is able to meet and play Frosthaven, but it’s maybe once a month or once every couple of months”, Childres tells Wargamer. “We started playing it before the game came out when I got my pre-production copy. So it’s more than three years at this point, and we’ve only played like 15 scenarios.” That’s a lot of Frosthaven left to dungeon crawl through.

Childres made these comments while talking about the upcoming Frosthaven PC edition, as he’s hopeful that this will help him complete the mammoth board game he created. “I’m just excited to play the game”, he says.

Don’t worry Isaac, you’re not alone. I’ve been playing Frosthaven since release, and I haven’t finished a campaign either. It’s been a permanent part of my lounge for three years at this point.

For more info on the upcoming digital game, check out our full Frosthaven PC interview. Or, for more tabletop recommendations, here are the best couples’ board games to try. We can also keep you up-to-date with all things board games if you follow Wargamer on Google News.