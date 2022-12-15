Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation in micro-scale wargame

Full Spectrum Dominance is like Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation - models by The Lazy Forger, an army of large yellow warmachines and infantry from the Tech faction

Full Spectrum Dominance is a new wargame of massive sci-fi battles with tiny-scale figures, currently crowdfunding on MyMiniFactory. Campaign backers can pick up the rules, plus 3D printer files for armies and terrain, for $85. Project creator The Lazy Forger already offers a substantial catalogue of 3D-printable sci-fi miniatures that look like they were torn from a classic real-time-strategy game – think Total Annihilation, or Red Alert.

Full Spectrum Dominance is like Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation - photo of models by the Lazy Forger, tiny models representing two huge armies face off across a gorge

Full Spectrum Dominance (FSD) is the latest creation from Giacomo ‘Jack’ Pantalone and Federico Valsecchi, usually known by their business name ‘The Lazy Forger’. The duo sell sci-fi miniatures and scenery as downloadable STL files, which can be printed at home using a resin 3D printer. The new wargame FSD is designed to complement this established range of miniatures.

Full Spectrum Dominance is like Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation - photo of models by the Lazy Forger, tiny model representing a huge tank with a vast turret array and a front cargo bay filled with soldiers

As 3D printable files, you can make your Lazy Forger models any size you want, but the crowdfunding page recommends you play FSD with minis between 3mm and 15mm in scale. Pantelone is enthusiastic about small-scale wargaming, saying “small scales in general have the unique perk to allow PROPERLY SIZED environments and terrain.”

When it comes to printing STL files as miniatures, Pantalone says that “the only thing that really matters is XY resolution… 6mm is very forgiving with old printers”. We have a guide to the best 3D printers for miniatures if you need help choosing one.

Full Spectrum Dominance is like Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation - photo of models by the Lazy Forger, tiny model representing a large radar station, shown with a coin for scale

Pantelone and Valsecchi started digitally sculpting their distinctive, small-scale miniatures as a hobby, which has since bloomed into a small business. Pantalone previously sculpted miniatures in traditional media for Fenris Games, Spectre Miniatures and White Dragon Miniatures, but actually works as a programmer working on RADAR. He says the ones he works with are “very tiny”, unlike the radar tower terrain piece that comes in the Full Spectrum Dominance terrain pledge.

With such diminutive buildings and detail-packed models, FSD gives Wargamer HQ staff flashbacks to the golden age of RTS games – the mechanised warfare of Total Annihilation, gorgeous pixel art of Command and Conquer, or robust silhouette of a Terran siege tank in Starcraft. Pantalone says that his main inspiration comes from real life: “travels and places I see while going around”, rather than films or other media.

Full Spectrum Dominance is like Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation - photo of models by the Lazy Forger, tiny models representing the myriad vehicles and infantry of the enlisted faction

In case you haven’t encountered it before, 6mm wargaming is a little-used and very small scale, in which a human size miniatures is about 6mm tall. Games Workshop employed it in the defunct Epic spin-off from Warhammer 40k, which saw huge armies and robot-like Warhammer Titans battling across ruined cityscapes.

You have until January 3 2023 to back the Full Spectrum Dominance campaign.

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

