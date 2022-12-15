Warhammer 40k meets Total Annihilation in micro-scale wargame

Full Spectrum Dominance is a new wargame of massive sci-fi battles with tiny-scale figures, currently crowdfunding on MyMiniFactory. Campaign backers can pick up the rules, plus 3D printer files for armies and terrain, for $85. Project creator The Lazy Forger already offers a substantial catalogue of 3D-printable sci-fi miniatures that look like they were torn from a classic real-time-strategy game – think Total Annihilation, or Red Alert.

Full Spectrum Dominance (FSD) is the latest creation from Giacomo ‘Jack’ Pantalone and Federico Valsecchi, usually known by their business name ‘The Lazy Forger’. The duo sell sci-fi miniatures and scenery as downloadable STL files, which can be printed at home using a resin 3D printer. The new wargame FSD is designed to complement this established range of miniatures.

As 3D printable files, you can make your Lazy Forger models any size you want, but the crowdfunding page recommends you play FSD with minis between 3mm and 15mm in scale. Pantelone is enthusiastic about small-scale wargaming, saying “small scales in general have the unique perk to allow PROPERLY SIZED environments and terrain.”

When it comes to printing STL files as miniatures, Pantalone says that “the only thing that really matters is XY resolution… 6mm is very forgiving with old printers”. We have a guide to the best 3D printers for miniatures if you need help choosing one.

Pantelone and Valsecchi started digitally sculpting their distinctive, small-scale miniatures as a hobby, which has since bloomed into a small business. Pantalone previously sculpted miniatures in traditional media for Fenris Games, Spectre Miniatures and White Dragon Miniatures, but actually works as a programmer working on RADAR. He says the ones he works with are “very tiny”, unlike the radar tower terrain piece that comes in the Full Spectrum Dominance terrain pledge.

With such diminutive buildings and detail-packed models, FSD gives Wargamer HQ staff flashbacks to the golden age of RTS games – the mechanised warfare of Total Annihilation, gorgeous pixel art of Command and Conquer, or robust silhouette of a Terran siege tank in Starcraft. Pantalone says that his main inspiration comes from real life: “travels and places I see while going around”, rather than films or other media.

In case you haven’t encountered it before, 6mm wargaming is a little-used and very small scale, in which a human size miniatures is about 6mm tall. Games Workshop employed it in the defunct Epic spin-off from Warhammer 40k, which saw huge armies and robot-like Warhammer Titans battling across ruined cityscapes.

You have until January 3 2023 to back the Full Spectrum Dominance campaign.