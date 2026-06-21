Every queer DnD fan needs to check out this beautiful indie TTRPG

Queerfolk and DnD are practically inseparable these days. Well before corporations started pulling out the Pride flag every June, the LGBTQ+ have been part of the DnD space. After all, tabletop RPGs are home to the outcast. In these games, players who hide their true selves get to come out as who they dream to be. Nowadays, there are TTRPGs that explore queer identity in ways that DnD simply can't in its combat-focused system.

This upcoming indie TTRPG is a perfect example of how the space has evolved.

Gallerie by Weapons Grade Funk is a tabletop RPG set in a dreamlike universe of abstract art and fragmented identity. Upon a great Canvas, players take on the role of a Muse. These beings are formed from all the magic left unused, a swirling mass of potential untapped, stuck in a form that holds them back. Your goal is to become your true self, exploring beautiful worlds and battling nightmarish creatures along the way. Instead of traditional DnD classes, Muses manifest through archives and Motiffs.

Despite the beautiful artwork, the most surprising aspect of Gallerie is what it is mechanically: a horror game. Created by a trans author, Gallerie delves deep into the horrors of not being your true self, and the harsh reality that coming out can entail. I adore how the team integrated these queer feelings into an intuitive system. If you're interested in a more in-depth rundown of Gallerie's mechanics, there is a prelude available for free over at DriveThruRPG here.

It's incredible that we live in a world where something like Gallerie can not only exist, but thrive. As of this writing, it has met its goal of $25,000 on Backerkit, and there are two weeks to go. With so many queer talents on the team, you can just feel the love and passion poured into every page. Gallerie is a testament to how TTRPGs have evolved, and I'm glad to bring more eyes to it.

You can check out Gallerie on Backerkit here.

Want to celebrate Pride Month with a loved one? Try out these couples board games on your next date. If you're looking for a more platonic sort of community, the Wargamer Discord has plenty of tabletop friends.