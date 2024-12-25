We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Win the new Mass Effect board game and Fallout Factions wargame in our giveaway

Here's a holiday gift from our friends at Modiphius - a chance to win free copies of Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz and Fallout Factions!

Holiday giveaway 2024 win Mass Effect The Board Game Priority Hagalaz and Fallout Factions - Modiphius sales photos showing the box art, minis, and dice from both games, overlaid on the Mass Effect board game board
Fallout Factions: Nuka World Mass Effect The Board Game - Priority: Hagalaz 

To wish you all a very merry Christmas, Wargamer has teamed up with the good folks at Modiphius to offer a fantastic game giveaway. We’ve got one copy each of the brand new Mass Effect board game and the excellent Nuka-World starter set for miniature skirmish game Fallout Factions, and one lucky winner will get both as a late holiday gift from us.

If you’re not familiar, you can easily get hyped for this prize by reading Wargamer’s Mass Effect board game review (in which I praised its superb miniatures and satisfying, crunchy tactics) and our Fallout Tactics preview. Factions’ slick rules and dynamic, grungy ganger minis royally impressed our resident paint water drinker, Tim Linward – and all that could be yours.

It’s a real doozy, too – both great games with top-class minis that do their parent videogame universes proper justice. All you need to do to enter is complete one or more of the actions below.

Wargamer – Modiphius Mass Effect board game + Fallout Factions giveaway

Our giveaway draw starts today (why sir, it’s Christmas day) December 25, at 10am ET / 8am PT / 2pm GMT – and we’ll close entries at the same time on Thursday, January 2, 2025. It’s only open to readers in North America, the UK, and Europe.

We’ll select the one winner for both prizes as soon as we return from our well-earned holiday break, and Modiphius will ship out your winnings soon after (hopefully with a courier that doesn’t get whacked by Benny in the first few minutes, eh, Fallout New Vegas fans?)

