Win the new Mass Effect board game and Fallout Factions wargame in our giveaway

To wish you all a very merry Christmas, Wargamer has teamed up with the good folks at Modiphius to offer a fantastic game giveaway. We’ve got one copy each of the brand new Mass Effect board game and the excellent Nuka-World starter set for miniature skirmish game Fallout Factions, and one lucky winner will get both as a late holiday gift from us.

If you’re not familiar, you can easily get hyped for this prize by reading Wargamer’s Mass Effect board game review (in which I praised its superb miniatures and satisfying, crunchy tactics) and our Fallout Tactics preview. Factions’ slick rules and dynamic, grungy ganger minis royally impressed our resident paint water drinker, Tim Linward – and all that could be yours.

It’s a real doozy, too – both great games with top-class minis that do their parent videogame universes proper justice. All you need to do to enter is complete one or more of the actions below.

Wargamer – Modiphius Mass Effect board game + Fallout Factions giveaway



Our giveaway draw starts today (why sir, it’s Christmas day) December 25, at 10am ET / 8am PT / 2pm GMT – and we’ll close entries at the same time on Thursday, January 2, 2025. It’s only open to readers in North America, the UK, and Europe.

We’ll select the one winner for both prizes as soon as we return from our well-earned holiday break, and Modiphius will ship out your winnings soon after (hopefully with a courier that doesn’t get whacked by Benny in the first few minutes, eh, Fallout New Vegas fans?)

While you open presents and wait to see if you’ve won our fabulous prize, you can always check out our expert picks for the best board games 2024 had to offer, or the best miniature wargames out there (Factions is fast approaching a seat on that list).

Oh, and if you’re new to minis (Fallout or otherwise), we can help ease you in with our beginner’s guide to painting miniatures.