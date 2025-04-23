If you’re a board game fan and you haven’t played Gloomhaven (or its even bigger sequel Frosthaven), you’re missing out – but we can’t blame you too much, as these monster-box RPG adventures cost at least twice as much as most mainstream titles. Good news for you, then – because the excellent Gloomhaven PC edition is currently free to download and keep forever for Amazon Prime members.

The now famous brainchild of designer Isaac Childres and his company, Cephalofair, Gloomhaven is, objectively, a spectacularly good game. For multiple years, it was ranked as the best board game of all time by both BoardGameGeek’s forums and your friendly local Wargamer.com – and we only knocked it off the podium in favor of its sequel Frosthaven – which is essentially the same board game, but bigger and better.

So, as free PC games for Amazon Prime members go, this one is a must have. If you’re already a Prime member, click here to get your copy now!

If you’re not a member, don’t panic – you can easily grab a free trial with the button below, download your game, then stay subscribed or cut it off, as you please.

This promotion lasts two months, and ends on Wednesday, June 18 – so you’ve got plenty of time to nab your Gloomhaven PC copy. Be aware that this is a game unlock for the Epic Games store, not a Steam key – so you’ll have to play it via the Epic Launcher.

But that’s a fairly small price to pay for a genuinely brilliant digital board game that (believe you me) is packing hundreds of hours’ worth of increasingly challenging, turn based tactical quests, not to mention some splendid lore and storytelling to back it up.

If you’re new to Gloomhaven, here’s a potted summary of what to expect when you dive in: you control a party of adventurers seeking their fortune in the sprawling, highly dangerous city of Gloomhaven and its even more perilous surrounding wilds.

You’ll alternate between shopping, leveling up, and encountering decisions in the streets of the city, and setting off on quest scenarios. Each of these is a tense tactical challenge, in which you must strategically chain your limited supply of ability cards to maximize your damage, dodge traps, gather loot, and more.

The campaign is so long and varied that you’ll play through multiple characters, with one hero ‘retiring’ when they reach the required XP, and unlocking new, wildly different classes to replace them (there are 17 in all – suck it, DnD classes).

In short, it’s a brilliant game that’s worth it even at the $35 Steam RRP – so getting it for diddly squat is a no brainer. Prime members – download it now and have fun!

Oh, and if this offer gets you into Gloomhaven for the first time, we’d love to hear your thoughts and quest anecdotes, so come join the board games discussion in the Wargamer Discord and let us know what classes you’re enjoying most!